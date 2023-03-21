Award Winning IT Staffing Firm Expands Services in Dallas-Fort Worth

CereCore®, a company with thirty years of success aligning specialized IT resources for mission critical technology projects, announces a more focused presence in Dallas-Fort Worth.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CereCore today announced expansion of their specialized (IT) staffing services in the Dallas-Fort Worth market to further support the region with skilled technology resources.

"For close to 30 years, we have served communities in Dallas-Fort Worth and the nation through IT consulting and staff augmentation. We have proven the value of a high-touch, fully vetted recruitment and placement process for contingent staffing. By investing in local resources to serve the Dallas-Fort Worth market, we are ready to build upon our firm foundation of quality services to meet the community need for specialized technology skills," said Curtis Watkins, president and CEO, CereCore.

At CereCore, we are well versed in sourcing a range of specialized disciplines for clinical applications, experience with personal health information (PHI) and unique datasets, network and infrastructure tools, IT operations, project management, and cybersecurity tools. We're expanding our presence in Dallas-Fort Worth in light of the area's heavy presence of life sciences and industries that touch healthcare. Our staffing services are built to accommodate specific resourcing needs from short-term projects and full-time employee (FTE) placement to fully managed services and fractional IT leadership.

"Our approach to staffing technology resources is different. We take time to understand the needs of our client, and we seek as close to a 100 percent match in skillset as possible, even the proverbial 'unicorns' with skills that are hard to find. In addition, we build a support system and a contractor community. The results we see are higher candidate interview rates, placement rates, and conversion to permanent employee status if that is the business goal," said Anthony Angelo, director of staffing services, CereCore.

"Dallas-Fort Worth is an innovation hub where some of the most important companies and most challenging technology agendas exist," said Phil Sobol, vice president of business development, CereCore. "As an organization with unrivaled experience, we are ready to expand our reach in Dallas-Fort Worth as it relates to sourcing support, consulting talent, and network design and management skills."

As a multi-faceted healthcare IT services firm, CereCore has earned multiple awards for high-quality services and satisfaction including The Clearly Rated Best in Staffing and Best in Talent awards. This independent research-driven set of awards is given to only two percent of the nation's staffing firms.

"We are uniquely qualified to serve healthcare and related industries in the area by sourcing the skills needed there. We are excited to apply our knowledge and add new focus in the area," said Watkins.

