Ace Magician Celebrates Tenth Anniversary with Special Offers on Upgraded Brand Website

TEMPE, Ariz., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Magician, the renowned mini PC maker brand, is proud to announce its tenth anniversary. To celebrate this momentous occasion, the company is offering a 25% discount on all its products across its recently upgraded website. This is a limited time offer and is available on products like the AMR5, T8 PRO, AD03, and TK11.

ACEMAGICIAN 10th-anniversary online event to celebrate the official launch of our Upgraded Online Store! (PRNewswire)

Consumers can use the promo code: ace2023 when checking out on the company's online mall at www.acemagicians.com from March 21 to March 31, 2023. The brand is also holding a gift giveaway worth USD 15,000 in total as a unique way of thanking its loyal customers for their support over the years.

The Ace Magician brand has been synonymous with affordable and reliable mini-PCs that have won the hearts of customers across the globe. The brand's commitment to quality and affordability has been the cornerstone of its success over the years. With this important milestone of 10 years, the company can celebrate that its products are now sold to customers in over 40 countries worldwide.

Ace Magician has consistently innovated its products to keep up with the changing technology landscape and provide its customers with the best products in the market. The company's pre-production AK Series are affordable PCs that provide everyday solutions for home media, SMB applications, collaboration, and streaming media, among others. They now come with even more powerful CPUs, flexible storage configuration options, and comprehensive interface settings, making them perfect for heavy-duty PC users, commuters, and families.

Another of Ace Magician's products is the AMR5, a main gaming PC with multi-mode adjustment, a clever solution allowing users to actively control their gaming experience, covering sounds, power-saving, performance, and audio. The PC also has an auto mode allowing smart controls and performance mode. With the model's cooling intake on three sides and centralized rear-end airflow, this mini-PC is Ace Magician's best option for those looking for higher computing performance.

Also included in the 10th-anniversary promotional event are the T8 PRO, AD03, and TK11. The T8 PRO is a very small mini-PC, perfect for everyday use because of its practical configuration that uses the most premium components for the best price, making it ideal for web browsing, work, video, streaming, and more. The AD03 is a quiet and compact PC that is equipped with the latest processor, delivering powerful performance with a stable connection and fast transmission. The TK11 uses an Intel Core i5-1135G7 with 16 GB of working memory and a 512 GB SSD as the storage solution. It also comes with built-in speakers and a fingerprint scanner for login.

Ace Magician is also planning to make a splash in its tenth year in operation with the launch of two new premium products, the AMR08 PRO and the G1, at the end of April. The AM08PRO is expected to become the most energy-efficient gaming Mini PC. It features the AMD Radeon™ 680M Integrated Graphics and the AMD Ryzen™ 7 7735HS, which enables it to deliver a smooth gaming experience with the medium quality preset. While the G1, powered by the AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800H processor and the AMD Radeon™ RX 6400 discrete graphics processing unit, along with the design of RGB lighting effects, delivers excellent gaming experiences for users.

About Ace Magician

Ace Magician is a leading provider of personal consumer microelectronics, specializing in miniature personal computer devices in an effort to make technology more accessible and convenient. Founded in 2013 by a group of tech enthusiasts inspired by the "Magician Impossible" series, the company's brand slogan, "Mini Space, Big World," reflects their mission to bring the magic of technology to everyone. Their passion for empowering individuals and businesses with powerful mini-PCs that unleash maximum computing power in a compact form factor enables them to work and create from anywhere. Through innovation and dedication to efficient computing, Ace Magician is committed to helping people achieve more with limited space and resources.

For more information, please visit: www.acemagicians.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acemagician