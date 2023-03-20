Xinhua Silk Road: SEG Solar completes acquisition of 2GW PV module manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, March 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEG Solar (SEG) announced that it has closed on the acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas, USA, capable of producing more than 2GW of photovoltaic (PV) modules annually.

Photo shows the SEG Solar's photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing plant in Texas, the United States (PRNewswire)

The plant consists of approximately 145,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space and 16,000 square feet of office space. The facility will be equipped with three state-of-the-art production lines that will allow SEG to produce both TOPCON and high-efficiency N type PV modules with 182mm or 210mm solar cells. SEG intends to source some components for the modules produced at the factory from local suppliers. Production at the facility is expected to begin in Q1 2024.

SEG's aggregate total investment in the facility is expected to reach over 60 million US dollars including equipment and facility improvements. SEG will begin to move its global headquarters and administrative support functions to the facility before the end of 2023. The plant is expected to create as many as 500 new jobs in the local Houston area.

"SEG is excited to establish a manufacturing base in Texas and is looking forward to serving the US market with more domestic production," said SEG's Vice President and CLO Michael Eden. "This facility will help to sustain low carbon, eco centric energy independence in the US for future generations. "

Founded in 2016, SEG is committed to providing cost-effective and reliable solar energy solutions in the US market. By the end of 2024, SEG is expected to ship more than 2GW of PV modules annually.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road