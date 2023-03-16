Trucking Trade Association Meets with Congress to Discuss Independent Contractor Model

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, representatives of the trade association Truckers Integral to Our Economy (TIE) traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with members of Congress and discuss the importance of the independent contractor model within the trucking industry.

Gregg Troian, PGT Trucking; Senator Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV); Ron Faherty, ARL Transport; Jennifer Recker, US 1; Mike Joyce, TIE (PRNewswire)

During the two-day visit, the coalition met with 18 congressional offices, outlining the essential role independent contractors play in the American economy and the challenges these drivers and businesses face navigating the current legal and regulatory framework.

"One out of every seven trucks you see on the road in the United States today is operated by an independent contractor," said TIE Executive Director, Scott Brenner. "Our association is committed to ensuring that the independent contractor model remains a viable option for businesses and workers alike, providing opportunities for entrepreneurship and job flexibility."

The meetings with Congress were a vital step in educating lawmakers on the issues surrounding the independent contractor model and advocating for policies that support its continued use.

"We appreciate this opportunity to meet with members of Congress and discuss these important issues," added Brenner. "We look forward to working with lawmakers in the future to implement policies that promote entrepreneurship, innovation and economic growth."

About Truckers Integral to Our Economy:

Truckers Integral to Our Economy (TIE) is a national trade association that represents businesses and individuals in the trucking industry. The association advocates for policies that promote entrepreneurship and economic growth and provides resources and support to its members. For more information about TIE, visit www.truckerchoice.org.

Contact: Scott Brenner, Truckers Integral to our Economy

Phone: 202.222.8825 Email: sbrenner@crshq.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Truckers Integral to our Economy