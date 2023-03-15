Exponent Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; CVR Energy and Certara to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:
- CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) will replace Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASD: AAWW) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, March 21. Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) is acquiring Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a transaction expected to close soon pending final conditions.
- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Exponent Inc. (NASD: EXPO) will replace IAA Inc. (NYSE: IAA) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Certara Inc. (NASD: CERT) will replace Exponent in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (TSX/NYSE: RBA) is acquiring IAA in a transaction expected to close soon pending final conditions.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
March 21, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
CVR Energy
CVI
Energy
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings
AAWW
Industrials
March 22, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Exponent
EXPO
Industrials
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
IAA
IAA
Industrials
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Certara
CERT
Health Care
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Exponent
EXPO
Industrials
