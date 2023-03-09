Special SXSW 2023 Edition of TriNet PeopleForceX on Saturday, March 11 Live from Inc. Magazine's Founders House

Small Business Administrator of the United States Isabella Casillas Guzman to Deliver Opening Remarks

DUBLIN, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), is partnering with Inc. Magazine to bring TriNet PeopleForceX to SXSW 2023. The event, taking place at Inc. Founders House at SXSW, will feature an inspiring discussion with TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, and Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall and Inc. Magazine Executive Editor Diana Ransom, centered around the Path to Purpose: How Company Culture and Your Brand Creates Customer Loyalty.

This special SXSW edition of TriNet PeopleForceX, an extension of its award-winning TriNet PeopleForce conference, will be held Saturday, March 11, at 4:20 p.m. CT and will feature opening remarks by SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, the voice in President Biden's Cabinet for America's over 33 million small businesses.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of Inc. Magazine's Founders House, to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit that drives SMBs—something that we at TriNet live and breathe every day," said Michael Mendenhall, TriNet, SVP, CMO and CCO. "Additionally, it is an honor to have Administrator Guzman, one of our country's biggest champions of small businesses, join us from Inc. Magazine's Founders House at TriNet PeopleForceX during SXSW."

The Inc. Founders House at SXSW 2023 is a one-of-a-kind hub for the driven people starting, running, and growing businesses. The curated experience will feature sessions with star entrepreneurs, complimentary food, and networking with like-minded SMBs.

Registration for the event is here.

