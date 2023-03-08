SOCRadar Announces $5M Series A Funding for New Extended Threat Intelligence (XTI) Cybersecurity Platform

Funding will support expansion of SOCRadar's single-platform early warning system that offers external attack surface management, cyber threat intelligence and digital risk protection

MIDDLETOWN, Del., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCRadar, one of the fastest-growing cyber security companies in the world, today announced $5M in Series A funding from investor 212, the leading venture capital firm backing B2B tech startups.

SOCRadar will use funding to scale the business in the U.S. and expand global sales and marketing operations.

With United States headquarters based in Delaware, SOCRadar brings three different cybersecurity services into a single Cloud-based platform, providing Extended Threat Intelligence (XTI). SOCRadar's technology delivers an early warning system against cyber threats with External Attack Surface Management, Cyber Threat Intelligence, and Digital Risk Protection. Currently, more than 6000 companies in 150 countries use the SOCRadar free edition for premium cyber threat intelligence.

"Our mission at SOCRadar is to help organizations worldwide take proactive measures against cyber attackers," said CEO and Co-founder Huzeyfe Onal. "We believe cyber threat intelligence, when provided in an actionable and contextualized manner, and combined with External Attack Surface Management (EASM) and Digital Risk Protection (DRPS), is essential to counter cyber-attacks. This investment will contribute to our efforts to have a more democratized cyber threat intelligence ecosystem."

212's investment reflects the firm's confidence in SOCRadar's vision, capacity, and innovative approach to cybersecurity and threat intelligence.

Founding Partner Numan Numan said, "At 212, we partner with people driven by a strong global vision and have the talent and skills to pursue that vision. We have been consistently impressed by the SOCRadar team's ability to grow, as well as their determined mission. We look forward to being a part of their journey as they strive to make their mark in the global cybersecurity arena."

The $5M in funding will be used to scale the business in the U.S. and expand global sales and marketing operations, ensuring data security is available and accessible for companies of all sizes. A significant part of the investment is also being used to fund research efforts to expand and enhance product offerings as the cyber threat landscape continues to evolve.

About SOCRadar

Founded in 2019, SOCRadar is one of the fastest-growing SaaS cyber security companies in the world. As the pioneer of the Extended Threat Intelligence concept, SOCRadar brings three different services into a single Cloud-based platform, providing an early warning system against cyber threats and threat intelligence enriched with External Attack Surface Management and Digital Risk Protection. SOCRadar allows organizations to maximize the efficiency of their SOC teams with false-positive, free, actionable, and contextualized threat intelligence. Currently, more than 6000 companies in 150 countries use the SOCRadar free edition for premium cyber threat intelligence. Learn more at SOCRadar.io

About 212

212 backs bold, early-stage tech companies across Turkey, Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). With €86 million under management and 28 investments, 212 finances B2B tech solutions with significant traction, a clear product-market fit, and readiness to scale globally. Learn more at 212.vc.

