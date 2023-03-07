Tilt Accelerates Growth of Its Leave Management Platform Through $10M Funding Round

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilt announced today that it has completed a $10 million funding round. The investment is led by Origin Ventures , with participation from additional investors, including current investors from the Series A round in September 2021 such as Firework Ventures , who led the previous round. Tilt will use the funding to support its continued growth to meet the immense demand from the market, invest further in its technology and partnerships, and scale the team to provide a positive and empathetic experience for everyone who needs leave.

(PRNewsfoto/Tilt) (PRNewswire)

"Jen and the Tilt team are truly inspiring!" - Brigette Lau , Founding Partner at Firework Ventures.

Tilt, an HR tech company, was founded in 2017 with the mission of humanizing the employee leave of absence experience in a meaningful way through a platform-based solution. Tilt has tapped into a large HR solutions gap centered around solving the complex and dynamic aspects of managing a leave of absence (LOA) that most organizations today aren't equipped to facilitate at scale.

Understaffed teams and legacy solutions require HR to depend on outdated systems and a mess of spreadsheets for managing leaves, which provides a cold and confusing experience for employees. Tilt's research-based approach to LOAs has proven invaluable to HR teams across the country, making managing leaves seamless for HR, payroll, employees and managers no matter what state they reside, all while saving organizations both time and money.

"Jen and the Tilt team are truly inspiring," said Brigette Lau, Founding Partner at Firework Ventures. "The pandemic accelerated a reassessment of the relationship between employees and their employers and we've seen this team execute and capture the moment. We've been thoroughly impressed by their ability to build a thoughtful and scalable product that is a win-win for employers and their workforces. We are excited for the growth opportunity ahead for the company and have conviction that this team will continue to excel!"

HR departments are facing growing pressure to deliver value to their organizations. Tilt's simple yet powerful solution helps People Teams shine by automating HR's busy work, alleviating leave law confusion, educating managers, supporting payroll, and increasing compliance confidence while protecting employee information. With this funding round, Tilt will expand the capabilities of its web-based platform and human support system even further so HR teams can easily deliver a consistently supportive and empathetic leave experience for the employees they serve.

"The modern labor force expects leaves of absence - in various forms, including those related to family medical leave - to be well-managed before, during, and after the absence. Tilt's technology delivers a seamless employee experience, while coordinating compliance and financial settlement for HR and finance professionals, respectively. Our firm is pleased to be helping Tilt deliver on their vision for the Workplace of the Future," commented Brent Hill, Managing Partner at Origin Ventures.

Tilt's Founder and CEO, Jennifer Henderson, understands all too well the real cost of getting leave management wrong, and the lasting ripple effects it causes that some organizations can't recover from. Jen founded Tilt out of her own frustrations around two separate parental leave experiences at Fortune 500 companies. She was determined to build a solution that would ensure her children wouldn't have to experience the same stigmas and frustrations she endured.

"This round reflects the dedication and passion Tilters have put forth in our unwavering mission to make leave not suck," said Jen. "What we've been able to accomplish with our previous funding round has been tremendous. We've seen our Tilt family triple as we've made massive strides in evolving our platform to make leave management easier than ever for HR, all while continuing our commitment to provide the most empathetic leave experience for employees. With this new capital, we'll be able to invest in growing our team and enhancing our solution even further as we continue to deliver the best leave of absence experience in the world."

Tilt offers HR departments a dream solution for their most headache-inducing task while helping retain employees through personalized support and empathetic technology.

About Tilt

Tilt is a tech company that offers organizations a stress-free and cost-saving leave of absence management platform that streamlines the entire process. This not only frees up time, but also makes sure that each leave is handled empathetically, effectively, and consistently. Tilt also makes it easy for organizations to capitalize on funds from state and local government benefit programs while keeping data secure and reducing compliance risk. Tilt is an invaluable investment for any business as it continues to improve the way leave of absence is done, resulting in increased employee retention, engagement, and more effective People Teams.

CONTACT: Brandon Salisbury, brandon.salisbury@ourtilt.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tilt