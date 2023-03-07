Balance Grille Inks First of 15 Exclusive Development Deals

Award-winning Asian fast casual franchise announces its newest location will open in Dallas as part of a five-store development deal

DALLAS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Grille, the rising leader in Asian Fast Casual, and on the heels of announcing its official franchise launch last month, is thrilled to share news of its entrance into the Lonestar state and the signing of a five-store development deal for the Dallas area. New Balance Grille franchisee and area development partner, HRH Operations 1 LLC, owned and operated by Roshan Ayub, recently inked the deal to bring the brand to Texas with the first of five locations opening in Wylie, Texas at 544 & Springwell, between Valvoline and Care Now later this year. Ayub looks forward to bringing Balance Grille to Dallas and providing a healthy Pan-Asian option to the vibrant community as the city continues to rapidly grow.

"I was immediately impressed with Balance Grille," said Roshan Ayub. "They are unlike any other brand in the quick service space. The brand's commitment to fueling people with clean and delicious food, as well as its optimization of technology to create an efficient experience, make them stand out and I am excited to have the opportunity to be a part of it."

With 15 years of experience in the franchising space, Ayub is a perfect complement to the Balance Grille brand. Having owned and operated four Subway restaurants and eight Marcos Pizza locations, as well as developing 12 new Marcos Pizza's in a new market as an area representative, his prior knowledge of the restaurant industry, specifically as a multi-unit operator, are an invaluable resource to the brand as they enter Dallas. Ayub has collected multiple accolades throughout his time in franchising, recognized as Subway Franchisee of the Year in 2010 and Marcos Franchisee of the Year in 2015. Eager to open his first Balance Grille location, Ayub credits the brand's creative menu, innovative business model, and digital-first approach as signs the brand is a clear leader in the Asian Fast Casual space.

This development deal in Dallas is the first signed as part of Balance Grille's national expansion efforts, led in partnership with brand accelerator and growth consultant, Pivotal Growth Partners. Balance's targeted growth strategy is focused on partnering with an additional 14 exclusive operators in select markets across the US in order to position the brand as the preeminent Asian Fast Casual concept nationwide.

Dallas has seen tremendous growth in the last couple of years, according to an article published by CNBC, the city was ranked as the number five fastest growing city in the U.S. With a continuous influx of new people moving there every day, now is the perfect time for Balance Grille to begin their expansion into the Texas market. The brand looks forward to contributing a technology forward and fresh focused restaurant, as well as job opportunities to the Dallas community through the announcement of this development deal.

Focus for Balance in Texas outside of Dallas includes an additional 20+ stores in markets such as Houston, San Antonio, Waco, and College-Station. Balance Grille is also keeping things fresh and innovative in regard to its growth approach as well, allowing early investors a seat at the table, and the opportunity to participate in a corporate monetization event if a call option is triggered.

Founded by Prakash Karamchandani (PK) and HoChan Jang (CJ), Balance Grille is redefining the fast-casual space by providing a fresh and flavorful take on clean eating and Asian cuisine. The menu features unique flavor profiles and food pairings made with farm fresh ingredients and is focused on achieving overall balance and wellness, much like the Asian diet, which promotes eating plant-based greens, vegetables and whole grains with minimal meat and dairy. The menu is clean eating in its purest form and delivered through a Pan-Asian menu focused on a fusion of flavors and ingredients from all across Asia.

"We are thrilled to be expanding into the Texas market for the first time," said PK, Co-Founder of Balance Grille. "Dallas is a flourishing city and we are confident that Roshan is the perfect partner to help us lead the way in our expansion efforts in the area. We look forward to integrating into the community and sharing Balance Grill's innovative approach to fresh, delicious Pan-Asian food in a tech-advanced environment."

For more information on Balance Grille's franchising opportunity, please visit: https://balancegrille.com/franchise.

About Balance Grille

Balance Grille is an Asian-Fusion fast-casual restaurant chain, featuring a diverse menu of build-a-bowl bowls, tacos, snacks, and bubble teas. Since its founding in 2010, Balance Grille has successfully reinvented both the fast-casual concept and Asian Fusion cuisine with a refined focus on clean eating, a literal approach to menu transparency, authenticity, and ahead-of-the-curve tech integration. With 4 locations open and operating throughout Ohio, and its first outside of its home state in Colorado, Balance remains committed to serving happiness through food with a focus on community-minded, customer-centric craftsmanship, from farm to kitchen to taste buds – and a real appreciation for both those enjoying and those serving its feel-good food. For more information, visit https://balancegrille.com.

About Pivotal Growth Partners

As the "pivot point" to exponential growth in the industry, PGP has established itself as a brand accelerator and expert in driving value for brands, franchisees, and shareholders alike. A full-service Growth & Development Consultant firm, PGP's team of experts build on a brand's strengths through the development of systems, processes, people, and culture to collectively drive sustainable growth within an organization. In 2022, PGP was recognized in Inc. Magazine's Inaugural 2022 Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe with a proven track record for supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com.

