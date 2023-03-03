Former Ford, GM, and Zipcar Executive Dan Grossman Joins HEVO Team

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HEVO Inc., a leading provider of wireless EV charging technology, is pleased to announce that Dan Grossman, a long-time automotive and mobility industry leader, has joined HEVO to support the company's commercial expansion.

Dan Grossman has been at the forefront of the automotive and mobility sectors for more than 15 years. He was a pioneer in the car sharing space with Zipcar as a start-up and helped guide the company through its IPO and acquisition by Avis Budget Group. He then went to General Motors where he created its mobility division Maven. During this time, his team rapidly launched more than 7,000 vehicles (including 750 EVs) throughout North America. He then moved to Ford Motor Company and assumed the role of Global Vice President of Microtransit where he also managed Ford owned Chariot Transit as CEO and its non-emergency medical transit team GoRide.

HEVO's Founder & CEO, Jeremy McCool, remarked: "In addition to his executive leadership experience, Dan has a unique understanding of new mobility technology and the challenges associated with charging EV fleets. His empathy for the customer further enhances HEVO's credibility as we serve logistics, transit, and disabled drivers in our next phase of commercialization. We are excited to leverage his knowledge and network in the coming months."

"I'm inspired by HEVO's vision for ubiquitous wireless EV charging and energized by their traction in the market," said Dan Grossman. "Their product suite creates meaningful value for fleets, hosts, cities, and many other stakeholders. I'm looking forward to supporting the HEVO Team with deepening their commercial relationships and enabling their industrialization objectives. The world is craving a better charging experience – and HEVO's got one."

Recently named a PACEpilot Innovation to Watch by Automotive News, HEVO Inc. is a Brooklyn-based company focused on dramatically improving the EV charging experience for all stakeholders. Our mission is to eliminate fossil fuel use in the transportation system and modernize the grid with wireless charging and software.

