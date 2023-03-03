AMF1 announces new lifestyle partnership with Velocity Black

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team (AMF1) is delighted to announce Velocity Black as its new Official Luxury Lifestyle Partner.

LONDON, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2014, Velocity Black is a digital members' club and luxury concierge that harnesses cutting-edge technology and world-class experts to offer its members effortless access to unique tickets, events and lifestyle experiences.

Velocity Black branding will feature on the nosecone of the AMR23 car from this weekend's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. (PRNewsfoto/Velocity Black) (PRNewswire)

In partnership with AMF1, Velocity Black members will benefit from access to the squad and its drivers, as well as VIP tickets to races and special events.

Velocity Black and AMF1 will together deliver Velocity Black members with the ultimate opportunities to live and experience the world's greatest motorsport series.

Velocity Black branding will feature on the nosecone of the AMR23 car from this weekend's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Jefferson Slack, Managing Director Commercial & Marketing, AMF1, said:

"At AMF1, we are always looking for unique ways to harness the prestige and desirability of our brand, and we are delighted to have partnered with Velocity Black to deliver a range of new and exciting ways of doing this. Through our partnership, Velocity Black members will receive unprecedented access at races, meet our drivers and enjoy our hospitality in the paddock. We are looking forward to meeting many Velocity Black members across what is set to be an intense and exciting championship season."

Zia Yusuf, Velocity Black CEO, said:

"At Velocity Black we believe life is short, and that every second matters. Our members are high-performance people, and we help them live extraordinary lives. This ethos made AMF1 a kindred spirit and natural partner. Our review of last year made the tripling of member demand for F1 experiences impossible to ignore. We're proud to be the Luxury Lifestyle Partner of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team. It means we can offer our members effortless access to the most extraordinary Formula One experiences in the world. In doing so, we will help forge memories between loved ones that will last a lifetime."

Discover more about Velocity Black.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015525/Velocity_Black_AMR23.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015524/Velocity_Black_Logo.jpg

Media Contact: media@velocity.black

Velocity Black Logo (PRNewsfoto/Velocity Black) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Velocity Black