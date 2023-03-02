Workday Co-CEOs to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on March 9

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that Aneel Bhusri, co-founder, co-CEO, and chair, Workday, and Carl Eschenbach, co-CEO, Workday, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Thursday, March 9, at 8:35 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:35 a.m. Eastern Time. There will also be a live webcast of the event, available here.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics are built with artificial intelligence and machine learning at the core to help organizations around the world embrace the future of work. Workday is used by more than 10,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

