Skyservice Breaks Ground in Seattle

Redeveloping Boeing Field Business Aviation to the Sophisticated Traveler

TORONTO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice" or "the Company"), a North American leader in business aviation, broke ground today on a 71,000-square-foot FBO and hangar complex for Seattle travelers at King County International Airport—Boeing Field (BFI).

The new private jet center includes generously sized lounge and relaxation areas, a two-story open reception area, and a 1600-square-foot second-floor terrace overlooking Mount Rainier. The FBO will offer guests complimentary access to executive conference rooms and break-out areas.

The 50,000-square-foot hangar will accommodate newer aircraft such as the Gulfstream 700 and 800, the Global 7500 and 8000, and the Dassault Falcon 10X.

"Seattle is a very important location for Skyservice as we expand our FBO, MRO, and industry-leading Aircraft Management company in the Pacific Northwest," noted Benjamin Murray, Skyservice President and CEO. "We are committed to working with the airport to upgrade and expand its infrastructure, focus on sustainable operations, and provide greater choice in the marketplace."

Part of the construction development also includes plans to increase the ramp footprint. Skyservice Seattle will operate from a temporary facility while the new private jet center is being built. On its same leasehold, the Company will continue to provide comprehensive FBO services, including ground handling, aircraft refueling, lounge amenities, flight crew lounges and sleep rooms, and ground transportation.

About Skyservice™

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Celebrating its 36th successful year, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America. Our skilled maintenance teams, outstanding fixed base operation facilities, first-class aircraft management, charter services, aircraft sales and acquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and beyond. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/.

