MARIE CLAIRE LAUNCHES IDENTITY ISSUE WITH PARTNERS NORDSTROM AND BANK OF AMERICA

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital publishing powerhouse Future Publishing announced that Marie Claire's Identity Issue just went live across Marie Claire's digital platforms and will be available on newsstands March 7th. This issue's theme explores the complexities of what identity means in 2023, whether that means changing, reinventing, or even losing who you are.

"With this issue, I want to give readers the space to think about how they define themselves," said Sally Holmes, Editor-in-chief of Marie Claire US. "Our editors went into the metaverse, found a group of senior citizens you'll want to take fashion advice from, got real with women about how money affects their self-worth—all to explore how different parts of our lives influence who we are and how the world sees us. And who better to demonstrate that than our amazing star, Kerry Washington, who is prioritizing herself as the lead character of her own story after making a career out of being other people."

Look for deep-dive stories into the ramifications of being able to choose your virtual identity, an essay from a New York Times bestselling author about what it means to share your truth with others, an interview with a lawyer who defends victims of online identity theft, and pages of beautiful fashion that show how clothes play a huge role in self-expression.

Nordstrom and Bank of America have partnered with Marie Claire for the Identity Issue.

"We're excited to be partnering with Marie Claire as they introduce their Identity Issue," shares Betsy Poirier, VP, Digital Marketing & CRM, at Nordstrom, Inc. "We have long believed in the value of self-expression and celebrating people for being exactly who they are. This Issue shares insightful stories of real people who are bravely navigating their own identities and sharing what they've learned along the way. We're honored to be a part of it."

"We are very excited to partner with Marie Claire on their Identity Issue, which highlights the significance of individuality and self-expression in business ownership," said Carol Lee Mitchell, Head of Small Business Strategy at Bank of America. "We're thrilled this issue shares stories of small business owners and those in the industry who challenged the status quo, embraced their identities and positioned themselves for success. We believe in empowering our clients and teammates to define themselves and unleash their potential as leaders."

