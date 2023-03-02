IAS Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Fourth quarter revenue increased 15% to $117.4 million

Fourth quarter net income increased to $11.5 million at a 10% margin; fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA increased 20% to $40.0 million at a 34% margin

Provides 2023 first quarter and full year financial growth outlook

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

"We reported positive fourth quarter results with growth across all business lines," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. "We are off to a solid start to 2023 and expect full-year, double-digit revenue growth as we drive customer adoption of our industry-leading products. We look forward to advancing our partnerships to ensure marketers optimize their spend with access to quality media in brand safe, brand suitable environments."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $117.4 million , a 15% increase compared to $102.5 million in the prior-year period.

Programmatic revenue was $55.1 million , a 30% increase compared to $42.3 million in the prior-year period.

Advertiser direct revenue was $44.7 million , a 2% increase compared to $43.9 million in the prior-year period.

Supply side revenue was $17.6 million , a 9% increase compared to $16.2 million in the prior-year period.

International revenue, excluding the Americas, was $37.3 million , a 6% increase compared to $35.1 million in the prior-year period, or 32% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross profit was $95.5 million , an 11% increase compared to $86.1 million in the prior-year period. Gross profit margin was 81% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net income was $11.5 million , or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $(4.8) million , or $(0.03) per share, in the prior-year-period. Net income margin was 10% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $40.0 million , a 20% increase compared to $33.4 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA* margin was 34% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $408.3 million , a 26% increase compared to $323.5 million in the prior year.

Programmatic revenue was $190.6 million , a 42% increase compared to $134.4 million in the prior year.

Advertiser direct revenue was $154.9 million , a 6% increase compared to $146.3 million in the prior year.

Supply side revenue was $62.8 million , a 47% increase compared to $42.8 million in the prior year.

International revenue, excluding the Americas, was $129.1 million , an 8% increase compared to $119.2 million in the prior year, or 32% of total revenue for the full year 2022.

Gross profit was $332.6 million , a 24% increase compared to $268.9 million in the prior year. Gross profit margin was 81% for the full year 2022.

Net income was $15.4 million , or $0.10 per share, compared to a net loss of $(52.4) million , or $(0.37) per share, in the prior year. Net income margin was 4% for the full year 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $126.6 million , a 23% increase compared to $103.3 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA* margin was 31% for the full year 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents were $86.9 million at December 31, 2022 .

Recent Business Highlights

TikTok Marketing Partners Program - IAS joined the TikTok Marketing Partners Program as a badged Measurement Partner for their new Brand Safety & Suitability specialty. IAS was chosen based on its record of wins on TikTok and meeting their highest standard of measurement solutions.

Twitter Expansion - IAS expanded its third-party brand safety and suitability measurement with Twitter in the U.S. IAS will provide Twitter advertisers with reporting that is aligned with Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) brand safety and suitability risk levels.

Gadsme Partnership - IAS announced its first-to-market partnership with Gadsme, a premium in-game advertising platform. The partnership will enable IAS to verify Gadsme ad inventory globally and provide marketers with third-party viewability and invalid traffic through the IAS Signal platform.

Industry Pulse Report - IAS released its 2023 Industry Pulse Report in December 2022 , which surveys hundreds of U.S. media experts to determine key trends and emerging technologies.

Management Appointments - IAS appointed Kevin Alvero as Head of Global Compliance in January of 2023. Alvero will lead the global accreditation process and manage compliance worldwide for IAS. In November of 2022, IAS appointed Khurrum Malik as Chief Marketing Officer to accelerate IAS's market growth initiatives and lead its global marketing strategy.

Financial Outlook

Tania Secor, CFO of IAS, commented, "Our 2023 financial outlook reflects our commitment to profitable growth. We expect adjusted EBITDA margin improvement resulting from our more streamlined and efficient operations, primarily due to the restructuring in the fourth quarter. At the same time, we will continue to invest in targeted initiatives in 2023 to support our long-term growth."

IAS expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter and full year 2023 in the following ranges:

First Quarter Ending March 31, 2023:

Total revenue of $102 million to $104 million

Adjusted EBITDA* of $29 million to $31 million

Year Ending December 31, 2023:

Total revenue of $453 million to $463 million

Adjusted EBITDA* of $141 million to $149 million

* See "Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information" section herein for an explanation of Non-GAAP measures. IAS is unable to provide a reconciliation for forward-looking guidance of Adjusted EBITDA and corresponding margin to net income (loss) and corresponding margin, the most closely comparable GAAP measures, because certain material reconciling items, such as depreciation and amortization, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and acquisition, restructuring and integration expenses, cannot be estimated due to factors outside of IAS's control and could have a material impact on the reported results. However, IAS estimates stock-based compensation expense for the first quarter of 2023 in the range of $11 million to $13 million and for the full year 2023 in the range of $62 million to $66 million. A reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA) December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,877

$ 73,210 Restricted cash 45

70 Accounts receivable, net 67,884

53,028 Unbilled receivables 41,550

36,210 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,761

7,632 Due from related party 29

15 Total current assets 221,146

170,165 Property and equipment, net 2,412

1,413 Internal use software, net 23,642

18,100 Intangible assets, net 217,558

258,316 Goodwill 674,094

676,513 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 22,787

— Deferred tax asset, net 2,020

887 Other long-term assets 5,024

4,143 Total assets $ 1,168,683

$ 1,129,537 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 60,799

$ 56,257 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,749

— Due to related party 122

74 Deferred revenue 99

160 Total current liabilities 67,769

56,491 Accrued rent —

854 Deferred tax liability, net 45,495

53,523 Long-term debt 223,262

242,798 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 22,875

— Other long-term liabilities 1,066

8,681 Total liabilities 360,467

362,347 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 15)





Stockholders' Equity





Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2022; 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021 —

— Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2022, 153,990,128 and 154,398,495 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 154

154 Additional paid-in-capital(1) 810,186

781,951 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,899)

(315) Accumulated earnings (deficit)(1) 775

(14,600) Total stockholders' equity 808,216

767,190 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,168,683

$ 1,129,537





(1) Balances prior to the Company's conversion to a Delaware corporation have been reclassified to additional paid-in capital to give effect to the corporate conversion described in Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue

$ 117,435

$ 102,472

$ 408,348

$ 323,513 Operating expenses:















Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)

21,891

16,381

75,755

54,572 Sales and marketing

28,325

23,422

106,286

86,412 Technology and development

22,280

19,465

76,351

67,019 General and administrative

23,572

21,319

79,654

78,989 Depreciation and amortization

12,811

17,188

50,396

62,286 Facility exit costs

—

6,600

—

6,600 Foreign exchange loss, net(1)

1,246

238

4,749

645 Total operating expenses

110,125

104,613

393,191

356,523 Operating income (loss)

7,310

(2,141)

15,157

(33,010) Interest expense, net

(3,194)

(1,364)

(9,053)

(19,244) Employee retention tax credit

—

—

6,981

— Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

(3,721) Net income (loss) before income taxes

4,116

(3,505)

13,085

(55,975) (Provision) benefit from income taxes

7,371

(1,317)

2,288

3,538 Net income (loss)

$ 11,487

$ (4,822)

$ 15,373

$ (52,437) Net income (loss) per share – basic and diluted(2)

$ 0.07

$ (0.03)

$ 0.10

$ (0.37) Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

153,792,438

153,940,536

154,699,694

143,535,546 Diluted

155,288,725

153,940,536

157,258,083

143,535,546 Other comprehensive income (loss):















Foreign currency translation adjustments

$ 8,634

$ (1,103)

$ (2,584)

$ (4,838) Total comprehensive income (loss)

$ 20,121

$ (5,925)

$ 12,789

$ (57,275)





(1) Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.



(2) Amounts for periods prior to the Company's conversion to a Delaware corporation have been retrospectively adjusted to give effect to the corporate conversion described in Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS'/MEMBERS' EQUITY



Members' Interest

Common Stock















(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT UNITS AND SHARES DATA) Units(1)

Amount

Shares

Amount

Additional paid-in capital

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Accumulated

earnings (deficit)

Total

members'/

stockholders'

equity Balances at January 1, 2020 134,034,604

$ 553,862

—

$ —

$ —

$ 175

$ (94,365)

$ 459,672 Repurchase of units (35,090)

(145)

—

—

—

—

(22)

(167) Units vested 39,980

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Foreign currency translation adjustment —

—

—

—

—

4,348

—

4,348 Net loss —

—

—

—

—

—

(32,374)

(32,374) Balances at December 31, 2020 134,039,494

$ 553,717

—

$ —

$ —

$ 4,523

$ (126,761)

$ 431,479 Repurchase of units (99,946)

(413)

—

—

—

—

(791)

(1,204) Units vested 17,486

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Option exercises 246,369

1,075

—

—

3,360

—

—

4,435 Foreign currency translation adjustment —

—

—

—

—

(4,838)

—

(4,838) Net loss prior to corporate conversion —

—

—

—

—

—

(37,832)

(37,832) Conversion to Delaware corporation (Note 1) (134,203,403)

(554,379)

134,203,403

134

388,860

—

165,385

— Rounding units/shares as a result of corporate conversion —

—

(17)

—

—

—

—

— Stock-based compensation —

—

—

—

55,222

—

—

55,222 RSUs vested —

—

26,931

—

150

—

—

150 Issuance of common stock in connection with initial public offering —

—

16,821,330

17

274,340

—

—

274,357 Issuance of common stock for Publica acquisition —

—

2,888,889

3

49,628

—

—

49,631 Issuance of common stock for Context acquisition —

—

457,959

—

10,391

—

—

10,391 Net loss —

—

—

—

—

—

(14,600)

(14,600) Balances at December 31, 2021 —

$ —

154,398,495

$ 154

$ 781,951

$ (315)

$ (14,600)

$ 767,190 RSUs vested —

—

1,084,966

1

—

—

—

1 Options exercises —

—

1,586,728

2

7,153

—

—

7,155 Stock-based compensation —

—

—

—

44,733

—

—

44,733 Foreign currency translation adjustment —

—

—

—

—

(2,584)

—

(2,584) Repurchase of common stock —

—

(3,080,061)

(3)

(23,652)

—

—

(23,655) Net income —

—

—

—

—

—

15,373

15,373 Balances at December 31, 2022 —

$ —

153,990,128

$ 154

$ 810,186

$ (2,899)

$ 775

$ 808,216





(1) Amounts for periods prior to the Company's conversion to a Delaware corporation have been retrospectively adjusted to give effect to the corporate conversion described in Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Year ended December 31, (IN THOUSANDS) 2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 15,373

$ (52,437) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 50,396

62,286 Stock-based compensation 44,752

58,766 Foreign exchange loss, net 5,233

— Deferred tax benefit (8,880)

(9,662) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

3,721 Facility exit costs —

6,519 Amortization of debt issuance costs 464

1,136 Allowance for doubtful accounts 1,837

3,024 Non-cash interest expense —

394 Employee retention tax credit (6,981)

— Write off of assets 974

218 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Increase in accounts receivable (18,581)

(9,095) Increase in unbilled receivables (5,830)

(8,504) Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets (10,641)

(3,617) Increase in operating leases, net (852)

— Increase in other long-term assets (1,057)

(614) Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities 6,286

12,246 Increase in accrued rent —

260 Decrease in deferred revenue (88)

(976) Increase (decrease) in due to/from related party 62

(70) Net cash provided by operating activities 72,467

63,595 Cash flows from investing activities:





Payment for acquisitions, net of acquired cash (1,603)

(186,435) Purchase of property and equipment (2,016)

(955) Acquisition and development of internal use software and other (14,673)

(12,702) Net cash used in investing activities (18,292)

(200,092) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions —

281,589 Payments for offering costs —

(7,233) Repayment of long-term debt (35,000)

(356,396) Repayment of short-term debt (1,816)

— Proceeds from the Revolver 15,000

245,000 Payments for debt issuance costs —

(2,318) Principal payments on capital lease obligations —

(326) Cash paid for unit repurchases —

(1,201) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 7,155

1,075 Payments for repurchase of common stock (23,655)

— Cash received from Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) 845

— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (37,471)

160,190 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 16,704

23,693 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (3,111)

(2,336) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, at beginning of year 76,078

54,721 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, at end of year $ 89,671

$ 76,078 Supplemental Disclosures:





Cash paid during the year for:





Interest $ 8,511

$ 17,109 Taxes $ 16,396

$ 2,238 Non-cash investing and financing activities:





Property and equipment acquired included in accounts payable $ 97

$ 105 Internal use software acquired included in accounts payable $ 1,517

$ 859 Conversion of members' equity to additional paid-in capital $ —

$ 165,385 Lease liabilities arising from right of use assets $ 29,624

$ —

Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

We use supplemental measures of our performance, which are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate our business and monitor ongoing results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income/loss before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense, income taxes, acquisition, restructuring and integration costs, IPO readiness costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, and other one-time, non-recurring costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents the adjusted EBITDA for the applicable period divided by the revenue for that period presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our shareholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Although we believe these measures are useful to investors and analysts for the same reasons they are useful to management, these measures are not a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP financial measures or disclosures. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Reconciliation of historical Adjusted EBITDA and corresponding margin to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net income/loss and corresponding margin are presented below. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future fiscal periods, we may exclude such items and may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA





Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, (in thousands except percentages)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income (loss)

$ 11,487

$ (4,822)

$ 15,373

$ (52,437) Depreciation and amortization

12,811

17,188

50,396

62,286 Stock-based compensation

11,645

9,094

44,752

58,766 Interest expense, net

3,194

1,364

9,053

19,244 Provision (benefit) from income taxes

(7,371)

1,317

(2,288)

(3,538) Restructuring and severance costs

5,904

1,183

10,321

4,249 Acquisition and integration costs

118

1,265

97

3,092 Foreign exchange loss, net

1,246

—

4,798

— Employee retention tax credit

—

—

(6,981)

— Facility exit costs

—

6,600

—

6,600 Debt extinguishment costs

—

—

—

3,721 IPO readiness costs

—

—

—

1,094 Asset impairments and other costs

1,003

223

1,058

223 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 40,037

$ 33,412

$ 126,579

$ 103,300 Revenue

$ 117,435

$ 102,472

$ 408,348

$ 323,513 Net income (loss) margin

10 %

(5) %

4 %

(16) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

34 %

33 %

31 %

32 %

Stock-Based Compensation



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Cost of revenue $ 249

$ 39

$ 507

$ 86 Sales and marketing 2,871

2,864

13,520

16,090 Technology and development 2,958

2,366

9,937

11,196 General and administrative 5,567

3,825

20,788

31,395 Total stock-based compensation $ 11,645

$ 9,094

$ 44,752

$ 58,766

Conference Call and Webcast Information

IAS will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results today at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access the live webcast and conference call dial-in, please register under the "News & Events" section of IAS's investor relations website. A replay will be available on IAS's investor relations website following the live call: https://investors.integralads.com.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "can have," "likely," and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. For example, all statements we make relating to our estimated and projected costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial results or our plans and objectives for future operations, growth initiatives or strategies are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including: (i) the adverse effect on our business operating results, financial condition, and prospects from various macroeconomic factors, including instability in geopolitical or market conditions generally; (ii) public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; (iii) our dependence on the overall demand for advertising; (iv) a failure to innovate or make the right investment decisions; (v) our failure to maintain or achieve industry accreditation standards; (vi) our ability to compete successfully with our current or future competitors in an intensely competitive market; (vii) our dependence on integrations with advertising platforms, demand-side providers ("DSPs") and proprietary platforms that we do not control; (viii) our international expansion; (ix) our ability to expand into new channels; (x) our ability to sustain our profitability and revenue growth rate decline; (xi) risks that our customers do not pay or choose to dispute their invoices; (xii) risks of material changes to revenue share agreements with certain DSPs; (xiii) the impact that any acquisitions we have completed in the past and may consummate in the future, strategic investments, or alliances may have on our business, financial condition, and results of operations; (xiv) interruption by man-made problems such as terrorism, computer viruses, or social disruption impacting advertising spending; (xv) the risk of failures in the systems and infrastructure supporting our solutions and operations; and (xvi) other factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC. Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect our operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods.

We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based on many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, we caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

