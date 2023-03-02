HydraPak Expands Innovative Hydration Reservoir Lineup

All-new Contour reservoirs designed to fit most backpacks

OAKLAND, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Going back to where it all started, HydraPak has updated their wide-range of reservoirs that are purposefully designed for different users. The all-new Contour™ reservoirs lead the way for backpackers and bikers with several outstanding performance features.

Our most innovative reservoir yet.

"When it came to reinventing our flagship product line, we leveraged technology that's evolved for over seven years," said HydraPak President Matt Lyon."The Contour is not only beautifully designed, but it has the features and tech consumers have come to expect. Importantly, it's lightweight and fits more packs than ever before."

The innovative Contour reservoirs are packed with several smart features that perform on the trail and make filling, cleaning and storage more user-friendly. The reservoirs are built to be lightweight and low profile, offering excellent fit and function in the widest variety packs.

The Contour 2L and 3L are the first reservoirs to feature a 3D welded bottom and side tube exit port. In addition, the fixed Shape-Loc™ baffles ensure the reservoirs maintain a low profile when filled and help increase water stabilization during high-impact activities. And a new, soft and flexible handle simplifies filling and carrying.

Several of HydraPak's trademark features also received meaningful upgrades. The Slide-Seal™ top was updated to include a Universal Hanger designed to work with clips, hooks, and loops in a wide variety of packs including Osprey, CamelBak, Gregory, Dakine, and EVOC. The new Comet Bite Valve self-seals after each sip and can be opened and locked with one hand to prevent leaks when not in use. It also features a tube magnet clip that attaches to the reservoir hose and can be paired with your pack of choice for easy access and hose management.

HydraPak's all-new Contour reservoirs are available now at HydraPak.com and a variety of quality retailers.

For more information, go to HydraPak.com .

