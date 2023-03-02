Craftsy Launches Streaming TV Channel, CraftsyTV

CraftsyTV Offers Access to Crafting Tutorials, Original Programming, and Live Virtual Events

PLYMOUTH, Minn., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Craftsy has announced the launch of CraftsyTV, a new ad-supported streaming TV channel showcasing a wide range of instructional tutorials, step-by-step demonstrations, and how-to videos. The launch of CraftsyTV coincides with National Craft Month, which is celebrated annually in March.

Currently available on Plex and Xumo Play with more platforms coming soon, CraftsyTV debuted as a premium feature on the Craftsy mobile app. As strategic partnerships continue to develop, the company's goal remains unwavering — to empower and inspire a global community of hobbyists and creative enthusiasts with instructor-led, expert-driven content.

"As an extension of the Craftsy brand, we are thrilled to launch CraftsyTV and offer viewers a unique and engaging experience that spans a wide range of crafting disciplines and interests. Covering over 20 categories from knitting and baking to quilting and woodworking, our channel caters to every crafter's passion," said Jim Kopp, COO of TN Marketing, the Minnesota-based media company that owns and operates Craftsy. "With CraftsyTV, viewers can explore and learn new skills from leading experts while enjoying a sense of community and connection."

Throughout National Craft Month, a variety of special programming, live events, and carefully curated tutorials will be promoted across Craftsy's communities. Online classes are also available through Craftsy's library distribution partners, including hoopla, as part of National Craft Month promotions. Whether users are seasoned crafters or just starting out, Craftsy is committed to making lives better through creativity and celebrating the joys of crafting by providing accessible, engaging, and inspiring resources to help users unleash their creativity and develop new skills.

To discover more about Craftsy, including the newly launched streaming TV channel, CraftsyTV, visit the National Craft Month landing page by visiting: https://go.craftsy.com/national-craft-month/.

About Craftsy

Craftsy and CraftsyTV are owned by TN Marketing, a global media company that creates highly engaged communities of experts, enthusiasts, and hobbyists. With a presence in over 170 countries, the company is dedicated to engaging people with their passions, empowering them to explore their interests and unleash their creativity.

For more information, please visit www.craftsy.com or www.tnmarketing.com .

