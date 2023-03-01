Staci Group Acquires Amware Fulfillment to Create Strong Global Fulfillment Capability

Combined company now has 81 fulfillment centers across the U.S., France, Belgium, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Italy and Spain

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Staci , Europe's leading multichannel fulfillment provider, has completed the acquisition of Amware Fulfillment LLC , a top provider of direct-to-consumer, order fulfillment services with 15 facilities across the U.S. Both companies are privately held. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The combined company gives growing brands a powerful multichannel fulfillment solution across North America and Europe, with 81 fulfillment centers (9.8 million square feet), including 18 facilities in the U.S. and 63 across France, Belgium, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and Spain.

Staci's primary investment partner is Ardian , which acquired a majority stake in the company in 2019. Amware's primary investment partner was Rotunda Capital Partners , which acquired a majority stake in the company in 2014.

In the U.S., the company will continue to operate as Amware Fulfillment and Staci's three U.S. facilities (Jersey City, NJ , Memphis TN, and Reno, NV) will become part of a combined USA fulfillment network. Amware's current leadership team will remain in place led by CEO, Harry Drajpuch. He will report to Nicolas Morisse, CEO of Eurodislog and Chairman of Staci US Corp.

According to Staci Group CEO, Thomas Mortier, "The acquisition of Amware gives us a powerful eCommerce fulfillment capability in the important U.S. market and expands our global fulfillment platform. Amware's network of multi-client fulfillment centers aligns perfectly with Staci's model of offering growing brands a flexible, pay-as-you-go logistics solution that scales quickly and economically to match revenue growth."

According to Amware's Harry Drajpuch, "In the current market for fulfillment services, it's rare to find a provider that combines significant size and scale with a more personalized, collaborative approach to solution design. That's the unique value the Staci-Amware union brings – robust, high-volume fulfillment and parcel shipping solutions that are also highly customized."

About Staci Group

Founded in 1989, Staci has consistently delivered excellent services in a wide range of tailor-made B2B and B2C logistics and distribution solutions. The Staci Group began its work in France and has expanded to 66 sites in France, the United States, Germany, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom. Our fully integrated solutions guarantee an agile supply chain that efficiently monitors goods, data, and spend.

About Amware Fulfillment

Founded in 1989, Amware Fulfillment helps fast-growing companies scale fulfillment operations through every stage of business growth. With distribution centers located across the U.S., Amware enables delivery in 1–2 days to 98% of the country.

About Rotunda Capital Partners

Rotunda Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests equity capital in established and profitable lower-middle-market companies. The firm uses a rigorous approach to identify market-leading companies in targeted sectors, including distribution, industrial and business services, and logistics. The company looks for management teams seeking a partner to help grow their business.

