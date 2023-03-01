COMPASS DATACENTERS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH LUMINOSITY GAMING

Partnership Puts Spotlight on Critical Role that Data Centers Play in Powering Online Gaming

DALLAS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Compass Datacenters has announced a unique partnership with Luminosity Gaming. The partnership is the first of its kind between the data center and online gaming industries. Luminosity is one of the premier gaming and entertainment brands in the world, and, through this partnership, Compass and Luminosity will enter a long-term collaboration to educate the gaming community about the key role that data centers play in powering the next generation of online games. The partnership will also highlight the driving role that online gaming and esports is playing in driving innovation and growth in the data center industry.

"Data centers and digital infrastructure power so many aspects of our lives, including gaming. Online gaming and esports would not be possible without the cloud infrastructure enabling dynamic gameplay, cutting-edge graphics, ultra-low latency, and real-time player collaboration," said Raymond Hawkins, Compass' Chief Revenue Officer. "This first-of-its-kind partnership between Luminosity and Compass will put a spotlight on how essential data centers are to gaming, and how gaming is driving tremendous cloud innovation."

"By joining forces with Luminosity, Compass Datacenters is able to leverage our resources to strengthen their brand presence within the gaming and esports industry. Data centers are a crucial part of gaming and esports as they provide the necessary infrastructure to support online gameplay and competition," said Alex Gonzalez, Head of Luminosity Gaming. "We're excited to welcome Compass as one of our official 2023 partners and look forward to educating our audience on the value they bring to the community!"

The companies' joint activities will begin this year. For regular updates, visit their social media accounts, which are listed at their homepages: https://luminosity.gg/ and https://www.compassdatacenters.com/.

About Compass Datacenters

Compass makes lives better by providing the world's technology leaders a secure place to plug in wherever they grow. We provide custom, move-in ready data centers from edge deployments to core facilities serving hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers. Since our inception, we have embraced sustainability with the efficient use of land, green energy, water-free cooling and building materials. Our campus approach empowers customers with easily scalable capacity, high levels of control and ultimate flexibility with the long-term perspective and financial strength of private investors, RedBird Capital Partners, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and the Azrieli Group. For more information, visit www.compassdatacenters.com .

