COMEDY SUPERSTAR AND 10-TIME KCA WINNER ADAM SANDLER TO RECEIVE KING OF COMEDY AWARD AT NICKELODEON KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS 2023

Nate Burleson and Charli D'Amelio to Host Slimiest Awards Show Live from the Microsoft Theater on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comedy superstar Adam Sandler will receive the first-ever King of Comedy Award during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023, live on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT). Recognized for his prolific career in comedy as an actor, writer, producer, comedian and musician over the past 30 years, Sandler will accept his Silver Blimp from a giant, opulent throne on the KCA stage, before getting decimated in Nickelodeon's iconic Slime.

Said Sandler, "I've had so many great times at this fantastic awards extravaganza and I'll always be excited to hang with da kiddies!! Love to all!!!"

Hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D'Amelio, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 will continue to put the fans in control as they enter a magical surreal world and feature extreme logic-defying stunts; wild celebrity collaborations and games; illusions and tricks; and epic slimings. The show will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TV Land, CMT and MTV2, and livestream on Nick.com and the Nick App.

Sandler is no stranger to Nickelodeon, having won ten coveted Kids' Choice Awards orange blimps over the years, for both his voiceover work in animated movies and acting roles in comedies. He has also won eight People's Choice Awards, five MTV Movie Awards and a Gotham Award for his work as Stanley Sugerman in Netflix's Hustle. His role as Howard Ratner in the Safdie Bros.' critically acclaimed film Uncut Gems, garnered Sandler several nominations and awards including winning the National Board of Review, and the Independent Spirit Award.

His films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide and include box offices hits such as Grown Ups, Big Daddy, The Longest Yard, The Waterboy and Hotel Transylvania, and Sandler's Happy Madison Productions has produced many successful films and television shows including Mr. Deeds, Anger Management, 50 First Dates, Click, Bedtime Stories, Murder Mystery, The Wrong Missy, ABC's The Goldbergs, CBS's Rules of Engagement and more. His films on Netflix— Murder Mystery, The Meyerowitz Stories and Hubie Halloween—are some of the most watched films on the streamer, with highly anticipated films Spaceman of Bohemia, Murder Mystery 2 and You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah upcoming. He continues to work on music and recently completed two sold-out comedy tours Here Comes The Funny and 100% Fresher.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 is sponsored by LUNCHABLES with 100% Juice®, Nintendo Switch, and Olive Garden®.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; Luke Wahl, Vice President, Unscripted Creative; Jennifer Bryson, Vice President, Production, Tentpoles, Events & Music & Specials; and Ellen Rydzewski, Senior Vice President, Celebrity, Events & Talent Relations. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski serve as executive producers, with Harriet Cuddeford and Andria Parides serving as co-executive producers.

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

