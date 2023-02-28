SmartBug Media® Ranks No. 140 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Pacific Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Strategic, Full-Service Digital Approach to Growing Clients' Revenues Supports Agency's Growth

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media ® — a leading digital agency that assists B2B businesses, B2C organizations and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development — today announced that it is No. 140 on Inc. magazine's third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list.

The rankings include the fastest-growing private companies based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon and Washington. Born from the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific economy that are generating sustainable growth and jobs.

"Landing on this list alongside other thriving companies in the Pacific region is a major accomplishment and speaks to the expertise that we have to offer," SmartBug® CEO Jen Spencer said. "SmartBug's focus is on using our wide-ranging areas of expertise to strategically drive revenue growth for our clients. Our consistent successes in achieving that goal have played a big role in our own growth over the years."

The companies on the Pacific list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2019 and 2021, all of the companies saw an average growth rate of 559%, and in 2021 alone, the companies on the list added 14,536 jobs and $4.6 billion to the Pacific region's economy. Companies based in the Irvine, Santa Monica and Venice, California, areas had the highest growth rates overall.

Complete results, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/regionals/pacific .

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies," Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine, said. "They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come."

SmartBug's commitment to a 100% remote work environment that fosters employee development and encourages innovation has allowed the company to hire the best talent from around the country and the world. The company's impressive list of accolades includes earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 List of fastest-growing companies in America for six years in a row, being named a Best Place to Work by Outside Magazine and winning more than 30 Comparably Awards, including for Best Company Culture and Best CEO .

SmartBug Media® is a fully remote, globally recognized digital marketing agency assisting B2B businesses, B2C organizations and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, marketing automation, revenue operations, email marketing, paid media, public relations and web development. As HubSpot's 2021 North America Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is one of its top-performing, elite global solutions partners as well as an Elite Master partner of Klaviyo. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

