RE/MAX Celebrates First 50 Years at Annual R4 Convention

RE/MAX Leaders Open Event with Lessons from the Past, Strategies for the Future

DENVER , Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, the #1 name in real estate*, today hosted the Opening General Session at its annual R4® convention, the international gathering of RE/MAX agents and franchise owners. The session showcased the brand's advantages and vision for the future. Taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, the three-day event is filled with world-class education, global networking, business building – and a special celebration of the franchisor's first 50 years. The annual convention has more than 9,300 attendees representing 74 countries and territories, demonstrating a bigger, bolder, and more ambitious RE/MAX spirit than ever before.

RE/MAX Holdings Chairman and Co-Founder Dave Liniger kicked off the event crediting his wife and RE/MAX Co-Founder Gail Liniger for the vital role she's played in the evolution of the Company over the past five decades. He continued with a powerful address about five lessons from the first 50 years of RE/MAX. The five lessons, he said, shaped the RE/MAX network and set the course for what the global network has become. The lessons, rooted in surrounding oneself with like-minded individuals and championing one another, have impacted the strategic decisions of the company since the beginning:

Lesson #1 - Align with great people

Lesson #2 - Be fearless, do the right thing and earn peoples' trust

Lesson #3 - Invest in your brand

Lesson #4 - Always have a growth mindset

Lesson #5 - Adapt to change quickly

"Nick and his team are constantly meeting with Broker/Owners and agents who are suggesting great ideas," Liniger said. "And so many of those ideas that have been implemented in this company have come from the field."

Liniger also announced the launch of his new podcast, "Ambition & Grit," available on Spotify, Apple Play, Google Play and more. The first episode, now live, features an interview with Vernice "FlyGirl" Armour, America's first Black female combat pilot.

The opening session continued with RE/MAX, LLC President and CEO Nick Bailey, who applauded the network's 2022 accomplishments and highlighted the ways in which RE/MAX agents excel in building trust, sharing knowledge and demonstrating their experience to consumers.

Major accomplishments of the global real estate network in 2022 include:

In terms of total transaction sides, 2022 ranked as one of the top 5 years in RE/MAX history

RE/MAX has been recognized for having the Most Trusted Real Estate Agents in the USA ** and Canada *** by BrandSpark International Inc., an independent market research company

Once again, the network can proudly state that "Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX" ****

Reflecting on the state of the housing market, Bailey told the network that housing demand is strong and, although current market conditions may pose challenges, the fluctuations are overall a positive development for the industry.

"I'm very clear on two things," he said. "People are going to buy and sell houses in 2023, and experienced agents will have the upper hand. I get asked when the market is going to rebound, but you can't rebound if you don't have a crash. And we haven't had a crash, we've just begun to rebalance, putting buyers and sellers on more equal footing – and that's good news for all of us. The question isn't whether (people will) buy and sell houses in 2023, the question is which agents are going to be the ones to help them do it. That's going to be you."

Bailey went on to share his three keys to thriving in any market: Connection, Technology, Marketing. Citing the brand's 50 years of experience, RE/MAX is staying focused on supporting its network with the tools, technology, and education affiliates need to thrive in any environment.

Discussed live during the Opening General Session, Bailey highlighted a few of the many ways RE/MAX is adding value for affiliates in each of these areas:

MAX/TechSM powered by kvCORE Provides Agents with a Full Suite of Products to Maximize Lead Generation, Presentations, Marketing and AI

RE/MAX Upgrades the Global Referrals Platform, Powered by GryphTech

The 2023 National Ad Campaign Assets Are Customizable to the Agent – and Their Listings

Bailey concluded the Opening General Session sharing three takeaways he hopes R4 attendees take with them. "I want you to leave R4 with confidence in the housing market, confidence knowing that you are the most trusted, knowledgeable and productive agents in the history of this business, and that you are without question in the right place at the right time. You're unstoppable."

Teri Nestel, President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® (CMN Hospitals), also appeared on stage to celebrate over $197 million dollars donated by RE/MAX affiliates since the onset of the partnership between RE/MAX and CMN Hospitals 31 years ago. Through the RE/MAX Miracle Home Program, every dollar donated by an agent remains local at one of the 170 CMN member hospitals throughout the U.S and Canada.

The Opening General Session also featured a keynote address from iconic adventurer, mountaineer, author and television host, Bear Grylls. Grylls shared the many lessons he's learned from his endeavors – like adapting to change and developing resiliency – all of which are applicable to entrepreneurs looking to build their businesses.

Images from the 2023 Opening General Session and RE/MAX R4 convention can be found here.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities.

