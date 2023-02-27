Jarrett Appleby, Josh Noll and Paul Hopkins to support Elea Digital international growth

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elea Digital announces the formation of its strategic growth advisory board, adding Jarrett Appleby, Josh Noll and Paul Hopkins to support as senior advisors its executive team.

Alongside Elea's Board of Directors, and with the coordination of Tito Costa, company Chief Revenue Officer, the three experienced professionals will advise the internationalization of Elea Digital data center business and support strong revenue growth.

Among other relevant positions and senior advisory roles, Jarrett Appleby was Chief Operating Officer at Digital Realty, Chief Marketing officer at Equinix and, other than Elea Digital, he also advises the Blackstone Group in the data center sector, where he adds more than 30 years of experience.

Josh Noll is a venture capitalist in the digital infrastructure landscape and has worked on prestigious global assignment such as Microsoft network acquisitions, Twitch and Netskope infrastructure. He also advises companies across the globe in their strategic growth, for instance African Data Centers or IPI/Iconic.

Paul Hopkins works with Jarrett with c-level role in business development projects, having worked at relevant position at Century Link, Cloud HQ and Colt Data Centers. Working from Palo Alto, he has built strong relationship with more than 30 years of experience in the telecom and data center San Francisco area.

In the last three years, Elea Digital has focused on team building of an unparalleled, multi-metro area, operational and delivery team. Strong efforts were directed to the upgrade and retrofit of its existing seven data center assets that serves telecom companies as well as an enterprise ecosystem of more than 100 logos.

"Brazilian digital infrastructure needs to reduce the gap with more developed markets such as the US and Europe", said Alessandro Lombardi, President of Elea Digital. "This team of champions will help to translate our big efforts and great infrastructure into the global market and allows us to get closer to the excellence we strive for".

With these three strategic important additions to its team, Elea Digital now plans to step up its path to Brazil's aggregation edge leadership and to build an international hyperconnected ecosystem, boosted by the new capacity added to the platform.

About Elea Digital

Founded by Piemonte Holding in 2019, Elea Digital is a data center infrastructure platform in Latin American with a differentiated wide geographical spread and interconnection focus across Brazil.

Elea Digital's seven data centers are at the edge of the central cloud regions in key Brazilian metro-areas: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre (two sites), Curitiba and Brasilia (two sites).

Elea Digital's core revenues are derived from colocation and cross-connectivity infrastructure services provided to a wide range of international and Brazilian customers, mainly concentrated in the information technology, telecom, banking, and media sectors.

In December 2021, Elea Digital increased its share capital to allow Goldman Sachs Asset Management to co-invest in the platform turbinated growth and was financially supported by BTG in its early stages. In December 2022, Elea Digital issued the first ever Sustainability Linked Bond in Latin America's digital infrastructure, also backed by Bradesco and Banco do Brasil as coordinators.

View original content:

SOURCE Elea Digital