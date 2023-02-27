Cinctive Continues Multi-Manager Platform Expansion with Launch of New Quantitative Trading Capabilities

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinctive Capital Management ("Cinctive"), an alternative investment multi-manager platform, today announced the addition of a new global long/short quantitative trading capabilities. The strategy will be overseen by Thong Nguyen, founder and Chief Investment Officer of Olympiad Research. In conjunction with the announcement, Olympiad Research entered into a multi-year exclusive agreement with Cinctive.

As Cinctive approaches its fourth year, the addition of this new strategy complements and further diversifies the solutions that Cinctive provides to investors. The firm has steadily grown since its launch in September 2019, beginning with a focus on fundamental global equity investments and adding a macro strategy last summer run by veteran Giles Coppel.

"Thong and his team are a strong complement to Cinctive as we continue to build out our platform in seeking uncorrelated results and diversification for our investors," said Rich Schimel, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Cinctive. "Thong is a brilliant portfolio manager with innovative research skills and we look forward to a long and productive partnership with him."

"Thong and his team, with their new perspectives and quantitative approach, bring us additional research, insights and synergies as we look to complement and enhance their process with the depth and quality of our portfolio management capabilities," said Larry Sapanski, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Cinctive.

Said Thong Nguyen, "Cinctive has built an impressive multi-manager platform with a unique collaborative and research focused culture. I am excited to partner with them as we collectively seek to expand investment solutions available to investors through a quantitative approach."

Thong Nguyen has over 20 years of investment management experience. Prior to founding Olympiad Research (previously known as Keebeck Alpha), Mr. Nguyen led a successful quantitative trading team at Spring Creek Capital, LLC, ("SSC") which ran a diversified suite of strategies including equity market neutral, global macro, credit and intraday equities and futures. He has extensive experience with alpha research, portfolio management and team leadership stemming from his experience at Bank of America Securities, AlphaSimplex, Credit Suisse, Black Forest Trading and Verition, along with SCC. Mr. Nguyen received a B.A. in business economics from Brock University, Canada, and a Ph.D. in economics from Yale University.

About Cinctive Capital Management

Cinctive Capital Management is an alternative investment multi-manager platform. The firm is headquartered in New York at 55 Hudson Yards. See https://www.cinctive.com/.

Media Contacts:

Steve Bruce/Mary Beth Grover

ASC Advisors

sbruce@ascadvisors.com / mbgrover@ascadvisors.com

(203) 922-1230

View original content:

SOURCE Cinctive Capital Management