BDA Appoints Rob Martin for Newly Created Chief Experience Officer Role

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bensussen Deutsch & Associates , LLC (BDA), the nation's premier Merchandise Agency™ for iconic brands including Major League Baseball, Johnson & Johnson, The Home Depot, NBC, and Mercedes Benz, today announced the appointment of Rob Martin as Chief Experience Officer (CXO). With BDA's rapid growth and expansion of its client roster, the creation of the CXO role will ensure a continued focus on delivering an outstanding client experience. With nearly 15 years in leadership roles at BDA, Rob has been at the forefront of growing the agency through global expansion, new client partnerships, acquisitions, corporate marketing, and managing massive technology infrastructure initiatives.

Paramount to the CXO role is a deep understanding of the entire customer journey, and Rob is well-suited to use his experience and leadership to align sales, marketing, and operations to consistently keep focus on the best experience for clients. Prior to his CXO appointment, Rob served as Chief Operating Officer, where he ran BDA's global operations, fulfillment centers, supplier partners, and sales support. Before that, Rob held the title of Chief Marketing Officer leading all strategic marketing and communication initiatives. Prior to joining BDA, Rob was Vice President of Marketing for NBA's Seattle SuperSonics, overseeing all media, community relations, and game and entertainment operations.

"Providing an incredible client experience is at the heart of this company and has been a differentiator since we began in 1984," said Jay Deutsch, co-founder and CEO of BDA. "The new CXO role ensures we stay close to the customer as we expand globally and partner with the largest brands in the world. There's no better person than Rob to take on this key role. He's helped grow BDA to what it is today and has the trust and admiration of our global team, clients, and partners."

"I've been involved with BDA for 32 years, first as a client and then as an employee for the last 14 years. This offers me a unique perspective as I take on the role of Chief Experience Officer," said Rob Martin. "During my tenure at the SuperSonics, I was fortunate to experience first hand the inspiring work that BDA delivers to its clients. It's the most impressive agency I've ever worked with and it's an honor to be tapped by Jay for this position, which will allow us to further create value for our clients and pursue the tremendous growth opportunities that lie ahead."

Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA), is an award-winning modern Merchandise Agency™ for iconic brands, providing customized marketing, merchandising, e-commerce, and fulfillment solutions for major sports and entertainment properties and Fortune 1000 enterprises. A global firm with over 36 years of experience, BDA operates over 100 locations in 50 cities around the globe. Clients like Dell, ExxonMobil, The Home Depot, Johnson & Johnson, and Major League Baseball rely on BDA to activate, motivate, and promote their events, employees, and brands. For more information on the power of merchandise, visit www.bdainc.com .

