GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF ECOPETROL S.A.

BOGOTA, Colombia, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chief Executive Officer of Ecopetrol S.A. hereby summons all Shareholders to the ordinary Assembly of the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, starting at 9 a.m., at the Centro Internacional de Negocios y Exposiciones (Corferias), located on Carrera 37 No. 24 - 67 in Bogota, D.C

The Agenda for the meeting will be the

Safety guidelines and biosafety protocols Quorum verification Opening of the General Shareholders' Meeting by the Chief Executive Officer of Ecopetrol S.A. Approval of the Agenda Appointment of the Chairperson presiding over the General Shareholders' Meeting Appointment of the commission responsible for scrutiny and counting of the votes Appointment of the commission responsible for the revision and approval of the minutes of the meeting Presentation and consideration of the Board of Directors' report on its performance, development, and compliance with the Corporate Governance Code Presentation and consideration of the 2022 Integrated Management Report Presentation and consideration of the individual and consolidated audited financial statements as of December 31, 2022 Reading of the Independent Auditor's opinion Approval of the Board of Directors' report on its performance, development, and compliance with the Corporate Governance Code Approval of the 2022 Integrated Management Report Approval of the individual and consolidated audited financial statements as of December 31, 2022 Presentation and approval of the profit distribution project Election of the External Auditor for the remainder of the 2021 -2025 period and assignment of its remuneration Election of Board Members for the remainder of the 2021 -2025 period Interventions and miscellaneous

The Meeting will be broadcast live via streaming on Ecopetrol's website.

The voting process will be conducted electronically. Shareholders are requested to attend the Meeting with their smart mobile devices. If any Shareholder does not have access to a device with the technical requirements required, the company has provided an alternate mechanism for Shareholders to exercise their right to vote.

Shareholders may exercise the right to inspect the Company's books and other documents referred to in Articles 446 and 447 of the Commercial Code as of March 8, 2023. To access information not found on the web page www.ecopetrol.com.co/asamblea2023, shareholders or their proxies must request an in-person appointment to the email derechodeinspeccion2023@ecopetrol.com.co including therein the information demonstrating their status as shareholder or legal representative. To facilitate the exercise of said right of inspection, it is suggested this email include the information requested for inspection to ensure the corresponding area specialists present.

Shareholders who cannot attend the Meeting personally may be represented by power-of-attorney duly granted in writing to a trusted legal representative, who must meet the requirements established in Article 184 of the Commercial Code. The power of attorney templates in both Spanish and English can be downloaded from the website at www.ecopetrol.com.co/asamblea2023.

For the legal representation of the shareholders, compliance will be given to the provisions of the Basic Legal Circular 029 of 2014 regarding the illegal, unauthorized and unsafe practices of securities issuers.

Except in cases of legal representation via proxy, Ecopetrol administrators and employees may not represent shares other than their own while they are employed by the Company, nor substitute the powers conferred thereon. Additionally, they may not vote on the Company's financial statements.

FELIPE BAYÓN PARDO

Chief Executive Officer

Mandatory admission requirements for the assembly

If an individual is acting as a proxy representative, the corresponding proxy form must be submitted in its physical form at registration along with any additional documentation required.

To avoid overcrowding and guarantee the adequate participation of all shareholders, the doors of Corferias and registration points will open as of 7 a.m.

To expedite the registration process and ensure appropriate participation at the Meeting, in the case of individuals representing via proxy multiple shareholders, it is suggested a proxy representative is only responsible for at most 50 proxy forms.

Only one helper per shareholder requiring additional assistance will be allowed entry.

Publicity material or any other type of material that might hamper the normal course of the meeting will not be allowed in the facility and their distribution is strictly prohibited.

We ask that any individual having symptoms of Covid-19 not attend the Meeting, and rather follow via streaming. Attendees are encouraged to have their complete vaccination series and boosters and continue practicing social distancing and frequent handwashing. The correct use of facemasks is recommended.

Additional information is available at:

Shareholder Services Office

Telephone Bogotá: +(57) 601307 70 75; rest of the country: +(57) 01 8000 113434

Email: accionistas@ecopetrol.com.co

www.ecopetrol.com.co

