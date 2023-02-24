TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 39 ENDORSES JANET PROTASIEWICZ FOR WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT

Teamsters Support Restoring Fairness, Independence to State's Highest Court

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Joint Council 39 has unanimously endorsed Judge Janet Protasiewicz in the non-partisan election for Wisconsin Supreme Court.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"The Wisconsin Supreme Court is out of balance," said Bill Carroll, Joint Council 39 President. "The current four-three majority of justices is biased toward wealthy and corporate interests. The citizens of our state need a Supreme Court that is fair, independent, and impartial when it comes to interpreting our laws. Electing Judge Protasiewicz to the court helps do just that."

Judge Protasiewicz currently serves as a Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge, a role she has served in since 2014. She is running against Daniel Kelly, a former Scott Walker appointee and political operative hired by the Wisconsin Republican Party.

"Since the election has gained national attention, the expected higher turnout will create a great opportunity for us. Turnout equals success for candidates that appeal to a broad base of voters," Carroll said. "We are working hard to educate and motivate our members. Teamsters have a voice and influence in the political process, if we participate in each and every election."

Following their success in Wisconsin's 2022 statewide races, Joint Council 39 Teamsters are ramping up efforts to get the vote out for the Supreme Court election, which is set for Tuesday, April 4. Go to janetforjustice.com for more information.

Teamsters Joint Council 39 represents more than 18,000 workers at four local unions across Wisconsin.

Contact:

Bill Carroll, (414) 258-4545

bcarroll@local344.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teamsters Joint Council 39