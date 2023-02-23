PLANET BASED FOODS TAPS VIOLIFE FOR EXPANDING CONVENIENCE FOOD LINE

Violife to serve as exclusive dairy-free cheese provider for Planet Based Foods' hemp-based convenience foods

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Planet Based Foods , the first and only U.S. company to produce nutritious plant-based meat with sustainable hemp as its number one ingredient, today announced Violife ® as the exclusive plant-based cheese provider for its line of good-for-you, good-for-the-planet convenience foods. Planet Based Foods will showcase new formulations of its Original and Southwest Taquitos that feature Violife vegan Colby Jack Shreds alongside Planet Based Foods' high-protein hemp-based crumble at Natural Products EXPO West 2023 . Planet Based Foods will also unveil new packaging for its plant-based taquito line that features the Violife logo.

Violife, the top-selling dairy-free cheese brand in the U.S., will supply its dairy-free cheeses for use by Planet Based Foods in new products as they come to market. The two brands will participate in collaborative in-person and digital marketing efforts, including a 'Taquito Thursday' celebration at EXPO West, March 9, 3 - 4 pm at Planet Based Foods' Booth #893, Hall A.

"To elevate hemp as a superfood that can fuel a more sustainable food system, we have to delight consumers with delicious products that appeal to their dietary needs," said Planet Based Foods CEO and Co-Founder Braelyn Davis. "Violife's top-quality plant-based cheeses — free from dairy, preservatives, casein, lactose, gluten, nuts and soy — taste delicious and their outstanding performance makes them an ideal ingredient for Planet Based Foods' taquitos and growing line of hemp-based convenience foods."

"We're excited to be able to offer new and existing fans an opportunity to enjoy our dairy-free cheeses in Planet Based Foods' vegan taquitos now available widely at Kroger," Rachel Waynberg, Sr. Manager, Foodservice for Violife. "Violife and Planet Based Foods have shared values around quality and innovation, so we're looking forward to ongoing collaboration opportunities with Planet Based Foods as they expand their product line."

EXPO West 2023 attendees can sample Planet Based Foods' new formulations of its Original and Southwest Taquitos featuring Violife cheese at Planet Based Foods' Booth #893, Hall A:

Original Taquitos with Cheese - serve up 5g of plant-based protein via Planet Based Foods' hemp-based crumble and include Violife Colby Jack Shreds wrapped in a crunchy, gluten-free corn tortilla shell. SRP $7.99 for 8 taquitos.







Southwest Taquitos - feature 4g of plant-based protein, plus green chilis and natural seasoning that pack additional flavor into these vegan, gluten-free taquitos made with Violife Colby Jack Shreds. SRP $7.99 for 8 taquitos.

Planet Based Foods is currently developing new hand-held, frozen convenience foods to make it easier for consumers to incorporate good-for-you, good-for-the planet foods into their busy lifestyles. Unlike other plant-based ingredients, hemp is a complete protein with all 9 essential amino acids and is rich in fiber and Omega-3 fatty acids. Hemp regenerates soil, requires less water than traditional crops, and sequesters carbon efficiently — making it an ideal rotation crop that can help mitigate climate change and its impacts on the food system.



About Planet Based Foods

Planet Based Foods creates clean, non-GMO, nutrient-dense food that's built for the future: the first line of plant-based meats with sustainable hemp as the number-one ingredient. The company's innovative production process is the first to use hemp seed, along with pea protein and brown rice, to maximize nutrients and fiber with zero waste. The result is delicious plant-based meat that delivers high-performance nutrition, including protein, fiber, and omega 3-6-9 fats with no soy, gluten or GMO ingredients. Founded in 2019 by nutritionist and hemp marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant industry veteran Ted Cash, the company is on a mission to establish hemp as a nutrient-dense protein source that can feed the world sustainably for generations to come. Planet Based Foods' suite of products includes its new consumer line of nutritious frozen foods, as well as plant-based meat ingredients and handheld comfort foods for foodservice and restaurants. The San Diego-based company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Planet Based Foods Global Inc., which is publicly traded on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE: PBF), the US-based OTCQB (OTCQB: PBFFF) and the German Börse Frankfurt exchange (FRA: AZO). Visit planetbasedfoods.com and follow @PlanetBasedFoods on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Violife

At Violife, we want everyone to live life to the fullest. Originating from ''vios'', the Greek word for life, Violife means "life squared." We bring people together by making food that everyone can enjoy. Based in Thessalonika, Greece, Violife has been dedicated to making great-tasting, 100% vegan, non-dairy and non-GMO foods since the 1990s. Violife products were created by three friends in Greece who wanted to eat cheese throughout the 100 days of fasting observed under the Greek Orthodox calendar, which prohibits eating dairy products. To learn more about Violife, please visit the Violife YouTube channel to view our EPIC Movie or visit www.violifefoods.com/recipes and check out @ViolifeUS on Instagram for recipe inspiration - from dairy-free dinners to delicious vegan desserts.

