Ambetter Health Named Entitlement Partner for 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at NHMS

The Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is on Doubleheader Saturday, July 15 at 3 p.m.

LOUDON, N.H., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter Health, America's number one Marketplace Health Insurer, has extended its partnership with New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) to become the entitlement sponsor for New England's only NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race. The Ambetter Health 200 will take place at 3 p.m. on Doubleheader Saturday, July 15 as part of the speedway's traditional mid-summer NASCAR weekend.

"We're delighted to continue our partnership with New Hampshire Motor Speedway and be back at 'The Magic Mile' as the sponsor of the Ambetter Health 200," said President and CEO of NH Healthy Families Clyde White. "Ambetter Health is on a mission to ensure all Americans have access to the high-quality healthcare they deserve. This partnership is a fantastic way for us to connect with racing fans about their health and our mission."

"We've built a strong relationship with Ambetter Health the past couple years as sponsor of our NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series races, and we're proud to continue this partnership for another year," said New Hampshire Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager David McGrath. "With Ambetter Health focused on keeping people healthy and our team focused on putting on fun events, it's a natural fit for us to work together toward good health and fun times for race fans at the Ambetter Health 200 this summer."

Ambetter from NH Healthy Families has proudly served New Hampshire residents since 2016. Ambetter Health, born out of the Affordable Care Act, is on a mission to help everyone get the care they deserve, especially those underinsured or uninsured. Ambetter Health offers a variety of healthcare services to its members, including preventative and wellness services, mental health and substance abuse services, prescription drug coverage, My Health Pays® Rewards Program and telehealth services. With over two million members nationwide and coverage available in 28 states, Ambetter Health helps simplify healthcare for people across the country. Members have access to a national network of care providers serviced through local health plans, delivering the affordable, quality care in the communities where they live and work.

Ambetter's relationship with Speedway Motorsports began in 2021 when they put their name on NHMS's NXS race, the Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200, and administered COVID-19 vaccines through the weekend in the Fan Zone. The relationship expanded in 2022 when Ambetter not only became the title sponsor of NHMS's NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race, the Ambetter 301, but also the Official Health Insurance Partner for NHMS and six additional Speedway Motorsports properties: Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS), Bristol Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway. Ambetter Health will donate 100 tickets to military members and first responders to attend the NCS races at each of these facilities, and The Centene Charitable Foundation will donate $100,000 to Speedway Children's Charities, the official charity of Speedway Motorsports. Ambetter Health also presented the Gift of Lights drive-thru holiday light show at NHMS this past holiday season and is the entitlement partner for the spring 2023 NCS race at AMS, the Ambetter Health 400.

New England's only NASCAR weekend gets underway on Friday, July 14 with Friday Night Dirt Duels at The Flat Track, continues with Doubleheader Saturday, July 15 featuring the NXS and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) and culminates with the Crayon 301 NCS race on Sunday, July 16.

Be sure to check the weekend schedule often, as it will be continuously updated as the event weekend approaches.

Adult tickets start at just $59 for Sunday's Crayon 301 NCS race and $35 for Doubleheader Saturday, featuring the Ambetter Health 200 NXS race and the 100-lap NWMT race. Tickets for kids 12 and under are just $10 for Sunday and free on Saturday. Further details can be found on the NHMS website or by calling 833-4LOUDON.

Keep track of all of New Hampshire Motor Speedway's events by following on Facebook (@NHMotorSpeedway), Twitter (@NHMS) and Instagram (@NHMS). Keep up with all the latest information on the speedway website (NHMS.com) and mobile app.

About Ambetter Health

Ambetter Health is a health insurance offering that is available on the Health Insurance Marketplace, or exchange, established by the Affordable Care Act. It is one of the healthcare programs provided by Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. Ambetter Health is made available through local health plans and covers a wide variety of healthcare services, including preventative and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance misuse services, prescription drug coverage and more.

About Speedway Motorsports

Speedway Motorsports is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. Speedway Motorsports provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary.

