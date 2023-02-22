TD Bank Earns Greenwich Excellence Awards in Middle Market Banking

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, was named a 2022 Greenwich Excellence Award winner. The bank earned recognition for its Middle Market Banking in two Cash Management categories: Customer Service and Product Capabilities.

America's Most Convenient Bank. (PRNewsFoto/TD Bank) (PRNewswire)

The winners of the 2022 awards distinguished themselves from competitors by combining technology with highly engaged, talented relationship managers that make it easier for clients to bank and improve clients' businesses.

"We are constantly looking for ways to enhance our capabilities and help our clients meet their business objectives. Our solution-oriented approach is at the heart of our strategy," said Chris Giamo, Head of Commercial Banking at TD. "Winning two Excellence Awards is an honor, but we're not stopping there. We will continue to innovate and deliver first-class experiences across our customer base."

Greenwich Excellence Awards are earned by banks that have measurably distinctive brands and service quality for small business and middle market clients. They are determined at a national level and in four geographic regions—Midwest, Northeast, South and West—and are selected based on Top Box ratings on a 5-point evaluation scale. To win an award, the banks selected must receive a statistically significant proportion of "Excellent" ratings at a 95% confidence level.

"TD is proud to be recognized by Coalition Greenwich as a leader in middle market banking," said Jo Jagadish, TD's Head of Corporate Products, Services and Innovation. "The award illustrates our commitment to providing our customers with innovative, exceptional products and services."

About the Greenwich Excellence Awards

Coalition Greenwich is a provider of data and analytics across the financial services industry. Based on interviews with nearly 22,000 executives across the country, Coalition Greenwich recognizes a relatively small number of more than 500 eligible providers that stand out as differentiated across a series of qualitative metrics. To qualify for consideration for the National awards, each winning bank must have a minimum of 50 clients that responded to the survey. To qualify for Regional awards, each winning bank must have a minimum of 30 clients responding in the region.

About TD Bank

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing over 9.8 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Auto Finance, a division of TD Bank, N.A., offers vehicle financing and dealer commercial services. TD Bank and its subsidiaries also offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US and www.twitter.com/TDNews_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TD Bank