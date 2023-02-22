New England's Finest Sporting Club Announces Partnership with World-Renowned Chef David Burke

RICHMOND, R.I., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences announced today its latest partnership, a 15-year agreement with internationally acclaimed chef and restaurateur, David Burke. Chef Burke will oversee all culinary operations at The Preserve through restaurant operating and consultant company, David Burke Hospitality Management (DBHM). The centerpiece of the partnership will be the transformation of The Preserve's main restaurant, Double Barrel Kitchen. Open to the public, guests and members of The Preserve Sporting Club, the sprawling 7,000 square-foot, 350-seat reimagined restaurant will debut Wednesday, March 1, as Double Barrel Steak by Chef David Burke.

Considered a leading pioneer in American cooking, Burke will fashion a menu for Double Barrel Steak that showcases modern American steakhouse-inspired cuisine. The menu will feature beef dry aged on-site via Burke's Patent US 7,998,517 B2 Himalayan salt process. As a nod to Rhode Island's "Ocean State" moniker, the restaurant will offer what Burke calls "ocean steaks," including swordfish, halibut and tuna. The variety of entrées and resurrection of Burke's famous swordfish chops – a global sensation when introduced at New York City's Park Avenue Café in the early 1990's – will dub Double Barrel Steak a seafood restaurant and steakhouse. In homage to The Preserve's outdoor experiences, game will also play a seasonal role on the menu.

"The Preserve is honored to welcome David Burke and his team, there is no greater compliment than chef Burke's willingness to lead our culinary programs," stated Mihailides. "We look forward to welcoming our members and guests of The Preserve to enjoy the renowned stylings of chef Burke."

As part of the rebrand, the new Double Barrel Steak will incorporate décor hallmarks of David Burke restaurants and a redefined bar program. The décor highlights will include a curated selection of original artwork with a wildlife and horse theme as well as a Himalayan salt wall. The bar program will be expanded to include taste-tempting signature cocktails and a bar menu of captivating comestibles. All presented alongside The Preserve's extensive wine list.

"The Preserve is an intriguing new partnership for us, because, in addition to Double Barrel Steak, we'll be in charge of two of the most extraordinary private dining venues I have ever seen," said Burke. "The Maker's Mark HOBBIT HOUSESTM an enchanting space where a memorable meal becomes a once-in-a-lifetime bourbon-infused experience. And the Cohiba & Laphroaig Safari Tasting Tent, highlighting a scotch and cigar pairing with intriguing finger food. Another bonus of the partnership is my longstanding relationship with Chairman of The Preserve, Paul Mihailides. I am looking forward to working with him to further enhance The Preserve's status as a world-class sporting club."

Known as one of the nation's top four-season sporting clubs, situated on 3,500 pristine acres, The Preserve was conceived as an unparalleled luxury resort and master-planned community. The Preserve offers the best outdoor experiences, dining, accommodations and homes in the United States, all within a breathtaking, protected landscape. Welcoming a community of like-minded outdoor enthusiasts – a gathering of stewards of the environment who seek a sanctuary from the rigors of modern life – The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences provides an elevated experience within unspoiled nature.

The Preserve's amenities roster will be further enriched by the new David Burke partnership, which is one of several ventures on his and DBGM's docket. The second Red Horse by David Burke will open in White Plains, NY this month, while Burke is taking on an existing restaurant in New Jersey, which will be his eighth in his home state. His first New York City project in almost three years, Park Ave Kitchen will debut in September of this year.

The driving force of his eponymous hospitality management company, David Burke is - in addition to being an internationally honored chef - a restaurateur, artist, philanthropist, businessman, author, educator, collector and puppeteer. His signature whimsical, boundlessly creative approach to contemporary American cuisine has made him an icon on the world's culinary landscape. Currently, Burke and his highly skilled David Burke Hospitality Management team operate or orchestrate the culinary component of 18 restaurants, a historic event venue and a bakery, which is both commercial and retail. They also oversee a growing roster of David Burke branded products including cookware, bakeware, steak sauce, cutlery and wine. For more information, visit: www.chefdavidburke.com .

Preserve Sporting Club & Residences is a one-of-a-kind retreat located on 3,500 acres in Richmond, RI. A member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, highlights include an 18-hole golf course, tennis, zip line, mountain biking, hiking, canoeing, and kayaking, as well as a rock-climbing wall, and 10 fly fishing ponds. The Preserve is home to the nation's premier shooting sports facility, with numerous opportunities for clay shooting in addition to the longest indoor automated shooting range. Amenities also include a state-of-the-art spa, a Safari Tent experience, and a series of "Hobbit Houses" available for events. Luxury accommodations include single-family homes, townhomes, and more, and their real estate and membership options invite guests to build a legacy that can be passed to future generations. For more information, visit https://preservesportingclub.com/ .

