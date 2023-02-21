Transforming the Face of Revenue Cycle Management with Maxwell Healthcare Associates and HealthRev Partners

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA), the industries' leading post-acute consulting firm is partnering with Ozark, MO-based HealthRev Partners, an innovative billing and coding service provider, to transform how revenue cycle management is tackled in the post-acute industry.

HealthRev Partners' revenue cycle management services are driven by their proprietary system, Velocity, which performs clinical documentation review, coding, and billing. Built around regulatory requirements and best practices, the system eliminates human error and variability, driving accurate and faster reimbursement. In addition, Velocity produces real-world guidance for agencies to optimize operations through ongoing, detailed reporting of clinician documentation, reimbursements, case mix, and productivity.

MHA's national influence within the post-acute space is instrumental for the industry, and their unique ability to connect industry partners with strategic solutions continues as they ally with HealthRev Partners. With MHA's organizational expertise and HealthRev's innovative solution, the post-acute agencies will have the necessary tools to improve the revenue cycle process.

According to Chief Executive Officer of MHA, Jennifer Maxwell, MHA is excited to partner with HealthRev Partners in 2023. "We're eager to partner with HealthRev Partners and look forward to a year filled with mutual opportunities. HealthRev is a strategic partner that will inspire possibilities for agencies across the nation by optimizing their revenue cycle."

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HealthRev Partners, Michael J. Greenlee, believes the partnership with MHA will prosper this year. "HealthRev's ability to manage an agency's revenue cycle with scalable solutions is unmatched in the industry. We're ready for 2023 and to help transform revenue cycle management in the post-acute space."

About HealthRev Partners

HealthRev Partners, headquartered in Ozark, MO, delivers financial security and stability through tech-enabled revenue cycle management solutions. Their innovative, scalable solutions accelerate cash flow, spark continuous growth and reinvestment, and provide peace of mind, allowing agencies to focus on their mission to provide exceptional care and touch more lives.

Agencies interested in learning more about HealthRev Partners can visit the company's website at www.healthrevpartners.com, email connect@healthrevpartners.com, or call 866.780.3554.

About Maxwell Healthcare Associates

Maxwell Healthcare Associates boasts an average of 20 years of experience in the post-acute space and has a pulse on what's relevant now in the industry. MHA can work with home health and hospice agencies to strategize, optimize, and transform agencies across the nation. For more information, visit https://www.maxwellhca.com/.

