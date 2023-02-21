THE SPECIAL REPORT WITH CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY AND MEDIA PERSONALITY AREVA MARTIN WINS ANTHEM AWARD FOR SPOTLIGHTING RACIAL DISPARITIES AND SOCIAL INEQUITIES IN AMERICA

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-award winning civil rights attorney, media personality and nonprofit leader Areva Martin and the production team of The Special Report are excited to announce the win of the Silver Award for its content of "Spotlighting Racial Disparities and Social Inequities in America" in the Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Social Media Content, Campaign or Channel category by the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards. Launched by The Webby Awards in 2021, the Anthem Awards recognize social impact work across the globe.

The Anthem Awards was launched in response to the prevalence social good has taken within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. This year, the competition received nearly 2,000 entries from 43 countries worldwide by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. A portion of program revenue will fund a new grant program supporting emerging individuals and organizations, working to advance the causes recognized in the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards.

Along with The Special Report With Areva Martin, other winners include Gloria Steinem, Billy Porter, Amanda Gorman, Civic Nation, John Stewart; plus, change-making non-profit organizations and foundations, working to create change.

"Since launching this platform in June of 2021, we have seen that social change has emerged as a dominant force in mainstream culture," said Anthem Awards Managing Director Jessica Lauretti. "The sheer number, breadth and overall quality of the entries shared with us in the 2nd annual awards is a testament to the strength of this growing movement and demonstrates an enduring commitment to the work that is both humbling and inspiring to see. From the war in Ukraine, to protests in Iran and the ongoing battle for equality here at home in the States, the call for change not only perseveres but is a growing global chorus."

"Giving birth should be safe and joyous for everyone, but Black women are more than three times likely to die from childbirth than white women," stated Martin. "We are thrilled to have our episode on 'Black Maternal Health' win Silver in competition of the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards. The Special Report production team has spent countless hours producing powerful programming that spotlights social injustice in America to encourage social and systemic change. Every day at the Special Needs Network in Los Angeles, we live the values of diversity, equity and inclusion. This award recognizes our work."

ABOUT THE SPECIAL REPORT WITH AREVA MARTIN

The Special Report With Areva Martin is committed to shining a light on racial and social injustice in America. The show takes deeper look at the social and economic issues in today's headlines. Martin and her talented production team: Kandi Amelon, executive producer; Justin Covington, producer and booker; Daniel Fausto, graphic designer; Rashad Miller, technical producer and cameraman; and Maya Van Peeples, producer, are passionate about giving a voice to the voiceless by spurring thought-provoking conversation to help viewers better understand the existing social and racial inequities in America. See the link below for the award-winning episode.

The Special Report With Areva Martin | "Spotlighting Black Maternal Health in America"

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&v=1067767150818246

ABOUT THE ANTHEM AWARDS

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose and mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we're defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity; Equity & Inclusion; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. Founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ. For more information about the Anthem Awards, visit anthemawards.com.

ABOUT THE WEBBY AWARDS

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites; Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps, Mobile, and Voice; Social; Podcasts; and Games. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 13,500 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, YouGov, Brandlive, Canva, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, and AIGA.

