RECUR and NEAR Protocol Partner to Enhance Interoperability and Accessibility in Web3

MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RECUR—the premier web3 platform helping major enterprises launch innovative, digital collectible experiences—is announcing a partnership with NEAR protocol to integrate the blockchain into their suite of products and provide the entire NEAR ecosystem access to build on RECUR.

With this announcement, brands and developers building on NEAR, such as SailGP and Paras, will now be able to leverage RECUR's enterprise-grade platform, RECUR Builder.

This partnership also enables RECUR users to withdraw their digital collectibles to the NEAR network, including marketplaces like Far and Few, opening up an entirely new ecosystem of projects that users can explore.

NEAR joins Ethereum, Polygon, and Avalanche as the latest blockchain ecosystem available on RECUR. With a multi-chain approach to interoperability, RECUR future-proofs experiences for both enterprises and users.

"We're ecstatic to announce our partnership with NEAR, enabling the NEAR ecosystem of builders to harness our platform for growth and engagement, while empowering RECUR users across our platform to leverage the benefits of this protocol," said Zach Bruch, CEO of RECUR.

Marieke Flament, CEO of the NEAR Foundation, the non-profit that supports ecosystem development on the NEAR protocol, said: "We have always been committed to making Web3 more accessible for everyone and are excited about partnering with RECUR to empower brands and fans as they invent and explore new digital experiences. Finding ways to make Web3 more user-friendly is a key part of unlocking the magic of this new chapter, and we believe this partnership with RECUR helps us to do that for many around the globe."

RECUR recently launched RECUR Builder, an end-to-end Saas platform designed to streamline enterprise-grade integration of web3 and NFTs, with mobile video games giant, Playtika, as the inaugural customer.

About NEAR

The NEAR blockchain is an open-source, decentralized blockchain protocol designed to be scalable, developer-friendly, and able to support decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. The NEAR Foundation is the non-profit organization behind the NEAR blockchain responsible for the development and maintenance of the protocol and its associated ecosystem.

About RECUR

