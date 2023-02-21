Hyundai Motor America Announces Pricing for Highly Anticipated 2023 IONIQ 6 EV

53-kWh Battery Pack Standard Range Trim Level Announced for U.S. Market

MSRP Starts at $41,600 for IONIQ 6 SE Standard Range Trim, Available this Summer

IONIQ SE Long Range Trim with an EPA-estimated 361 Miles of Range Starts at $45,500

Most Trim Levels Available in Hyundai Dealerships Starting this Spring

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America today revealed pricing, packaging and a 53-kWh battery pack optioni for its highly anticipated IONIQ 6 electric vehicle. Customers can select from two battery pack options, either 53 kWh or 77.4 kWh, and two motor layouts, either a rear motor only or both front and rear motors for all-wheel drive.

The IONIQ 6 SE Long Range with its 53-kWh battery pack has an MSRP of $41,600ii ($42,715 including delivery) and will be available in limited quantities this summer. The IONIQ SE Long Range with an EPA-estimated 361 miles of rangeiii from its larger 77.4 kWh battery has a MSRP of $45,500 ($46,615 including delivery). Dual motor AWD models have a starting MSRP of $49,000 ($50,115 including delivery) and have up to 316 miles of rangeiv. Eligibility for state tax credits is dependent on individual tax circumstances. The 2023 IONIQ 6 goes on sale this spring at Hyundai dealerships.

2023 IONIQ 6 Pricing

IONIQ 6 Trim Level Electric Powertrain Drivetrain Driving Range MSRPv SE RWD Standard Range (18-inch wheels) 149HP rear motor RWD 240 miles $41,600 SE RWD Long Range (18-inch wheels) 225HP rear motor RWD 361 miles $45,500 SE AWD Long Range (18-inch wheels) 320HP dual motor AWD 316 miles $49,000 SEL RWD (20-inch wheels) 225HP rear motor RWD 305 miles $47,700 SEL AWD (20-inch wheels) 320HP dual motor AWD 270 miles $51,200 Limited RWD (20-inch wheels) 225HP rear motor RWD 305 miles $52,600 Limited AWD (20-inch wheels) 320HP dual motor AWD 270 miles $56,100

Delivery charges for the 2023 model year IONIQ 6 are $1,115.

IONIQ 6 is equipped with relevant technology and best-in-class ultra-fast 800-volt/350kW charging that can charge the battery from 10 to 80 percent in as little as 18 minutes[vi]. IONIQ 6 is the second Hyundai model to ride on Hyundai's exclusive Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that allows for dual motors, optimized interior space, and optimized performance. IONIQ 6 is part of Hyundai Motor Company's plan to introduce 17 BEV models and sell more than 1.8 million BEV units worldwide by 2030.

Generous Standard Equipment Levels Attract a Broad EV Audience

IONIQ 6 includes unexpected levels of standard equipment. Key standard features include:

800-volt, 350 kW ultra-fast charging

Battery pre-heater, charge prep

Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA)

Highway Drive Assist (HDA), Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines

Power flush door handles

18-inch alloy wheels with 225/55 tires

Column-mounted Shift-By-Wire (SBW)

Leather-wrapped steering wheel with interactive pixel lights

Dual-color ambient lighting

12.3" LCD cluster display

Android Auto/Apple CarPlay (wired)

Front USB (Type-A) input/charging

Center console mounted dual USB charging (Type-C)

Dual rear USB (Type-C) charging

Bluelink Connected Car Services included standard with Bluelink+ package

Over-the-Air update capability

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance and America's Best Warranty®

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance is part of the Hyundai Assurance program, which promises to create a better experience for shoppers and owners of Hyundai vehicles. Details on these promises include:

America's Best Warranty: including a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty, and 7-year anti-perforation warranty vii

Complimentary Maintenance: 3 years/36,000 miles of tire rotations viii

IONIQ 6's electric battery is covered by Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile Hybrid/Electric Battery & Hybrid System Components Warrantyix

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were assembled at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

i The 2023 model year IONIQ 6 Standard Range model will be available in the summer of 2023.

ii MSRP excludes freight charges, tax, title, and license fees. Freight charges and actual dealer prices may vary.

iii EPA-estimated 361-mile driving range for 2023 IONIQ 6 SE Long Range RWD; EPA-estimated 316-mile driving range for IONIQ 6 SE AWD. All figures are EPA estimates and based on a fully charged battery. For comparison purposes only. Battery capacity decreases with time and use. Actual range will vary based on a number of factors, including vehicle options, driving conditions and habits, vehicle and battery condition, battery temperature and outside temperature.

iv All figures are EPA estimates and based on a fully charged battery. For comparison purposes only. Battery capacity decreases with time and use. Actual range will vary based on a number of factors, including vehicle options, driving conditions and habits, vehicle and battery condition, battery temperature and outside temperature.

v MSRP excludes freight charges, tax, title, and license fees. Freight charges and actual dealer prices may vary.

vi Actual charging time varies based on a number of factors, including current battery charge level, output of the charging unit, vehicle and battery settings, battery temperature and outside temperature.

vii America's Best Warranty claim based on total package of warranty programs. See dealer for LIMITED WARRANTY details.

viii Complimentary maintenance includes Hyundai approved oil and oil filter change (except for electric vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles) plus tire rotation at normal factory-scheduled maintenance intervals for 3 years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. More frequent maintenance due to severe driving or conditions is excluded. Offer valid only for new 2020-2023 Hyundai models purchased or leased on or after February 1, 2020. See your Hyundai dealer for further details and limitations.

ix The Hybrid/Electric Limited Battery Warranty covers defects in the factory workmanship or materials of the vehicle's lithium-ion battery for 10 years from the date of original retail delivery or date of first use, or 100,000 miles, whichever occurs first. Coverage does not apply to lease and commercial vehicles or vehicles serviced or registered outside the U.S. See your Hyundai dealer and your Owner's Handbook for complete warranty details and limitations.

