BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Security Awareness, a division of the SANS Institute, is proud to announce the launch of its new short-form technical training modules, "Security Essentials for IT Administrators." This series provides a comprehensive review of cybersecurity principles, specifically targeting those with a foundational understanding of IT systems and/or network administration to keep them up-to-date and knowledgeable in the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape. Relevant training for this audience is essential in the overall security posture of an organization as more IT professionals, such as network/system administrators and engineers, are taking on security responsibilities.

SANS Institute Launches New Cybersecurity Training for IT Administrators

The series leverages learning objectives from popular SANS training courses such as SEC301, SEC388, SEC401, and SEC504, and is designed to increase awareness of the unique attack landscape that IT professionals face. This product line is available to organizations looking to improve their security knowledge and preparedness for purchase directly from SANS Security Awareness or accessible through Microsoft's 'Defender for Office 365' package.

"The launch of the Security Essentials for IT Administrators course marks an exciting chapter in our mission to deliver high-quality security training to professionals in the industry, especially to these users who carry unique risk because of their privileged access and advanced skill set," said John Byrne, General Manager of SANS Security Awareness. "We are thrilled Microsoft identified SANS to provide this comprehensive technical content series to provide the necessary knowledge and skills to help protect against the most pressing security threats facing organizations across the globe. These modules offer a powerful solution to organizations seeking to bolster their security posture and streamline workforce management for technical teams."

"Security Essentials for IT Administrators" is part of a larger family of short-format technical training offered by SANS Security Awareness, including secure code training modules for developers, industrial control system (ICS) engineer training, and NERC CIP compliance training. This series includes 12 modules of in-depth, task-specific training, with an average module run-time of 7.5 minutes, making it a quick and convenient way for network and system administrators to reinforce their understanding of fundamental security best practices.

"SANS Institute is proud to offer the Security Essentials for IT Administrators video series as a valuable resource for security engineers to enhance their understanding of the unique security challenges they face in their daily roles," said Keith Palmgren, SANS Senior Instructor and author of the video series. "This training is an essential element in any security practitioner's toolkit and is a testament to SANS' commitment to providing the highest quality security training available."

For more information and to request a demonstration, please visit https://www.sans.org/security-awareness-training/products/security-awareness-solutions/it-admin/ .

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity events and on demand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on technical certifications in cybersecurity. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's and bachelor's degrees, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to manage their "human" cybersecurity risk easily and effectively. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community, including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system–the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners representing varied global organizations, from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community. www.sans.org

