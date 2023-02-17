HGTV ANNOUNCES WINNER OF HGTV URBAN OASIS 2022 IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE

Regina Richardson of Pittsboro, North Carolina, is the Recipient of the Grand Prize Package Valued at Over $1.3 Million

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HGTV, a member of the Warner Bros. Discovery family of brands, today announced the winner of the HGTV Urban Oasis® 2022 is Regina Richardson of Pittsboro, NC. The prize package is valued at over $1.3 million and includes the newly built and furnished home, a new Mercedes-Benz C-Class and $50,000 from Ally. The home was designed by local architect Turner Binkley, constructed by local builder Mitchell Builders Group with interior design by Brian Patrick Flynn.

HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 Logo (PRNewswire)

Richardson was randomly drawn from over 77 million entries to the sweepstakes, which lasted from October 4, 2022 to November 23, 2022 and garnered the highest number of content views in HGTV Urban Oasis history. Richardson has entered all the HGTV Home Giveaways for the past 17 years. In fact, every time a new house would become available, she would sign up for daily reminders to enter the giveaway. Richardson was most impressed with the layout of the home, especially the outdoor and indoor entertaining areas. She regularly loves to host which made this a standout space in the home for her.

"When the camera crew came over in front of us, I thought that my daughter had set up a video for me, then I looked to my right and Brian was standing there. When I saw his face, I just knew, and I think I said, 'I won it!'" said Richardson when asked about winning the sweepstakes. "Unreal…a dream that came true for me and my family."

Richardson is a retiree who lives in Pittsboro, North Carolina with her husband and high school sweetheart of 42 years. Her daughter, and her daughter's family, were all there for the big surprise. Richardson described it as a perfect moment experiencing it with her tight-knit family. Richardson is a huge fan of HGTV and always has it on. Some of her favorite shows include Married to Real Estate, Help! I Wrecked My House and 100 Day Dream Home, among others.

With contemporary architecture, the home is cosmopolitan with nods to the city and country music throughout the design. Upon entry, visitors will be instantly impressed by the natural light that greets them. The front door leads to an eat-in dining room and a den area with design inspired by country music greats. Beyond the dining room is a state-of-the-art kitchen with an expansive island and banquette seating area for eating. Off the kitchen sits the living room with sleek, minimalist design, leading to the backyard deck ideal for entertaining. Upstairs sits the three bedrooms, including a balcony off of the main bedroom. The two-story finished garage is home to a jam studio and lounge space. Nashville-inspired art is found throughout the home, including female country music artist album covers, vintage instruments, wall murals and Broadway-inspired bistro lights. The approximately 2,500-square-foot, three bedroom, two full and two half bathroom home is located just 10 minutes from downtown Nashville.

Sponsors of the HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 include ADT LLC, Ally Financial, AT&T Fiber, Cabinets to Go, Hunter Fan Company, James Hardie, Kohler Co., LL Flooring, Mercedes-Benz USA, Reckitt, Rheem Manufacturing and VELUX® No Leak Skylights.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 77 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com , that attracts an average of 9.6 million people each month; a social footprint of 28 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook , Twitter , Pinterest , Instagram and TikTok . HGTV is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, a leading global media and entertainment company available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Warner Bros. Discovery/Home Giveaways