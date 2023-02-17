Alcami Appoints President of Laboratory Operations

WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami Corporation ("Alcami"), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the promotion of Katie Schlipp to President of Laboratory Operations.

Katie brings over 25 years of experience in leading laboratory teams. She started her career with AAIPharma (now Alcami) as an Assistant Scientist in Wilmington, NC, and progressed through every level of the scientific and management career ladder culminating in her appointment as President.

As President of Laboratory Operations, Katie is responsible for Alcami's extensive laboratory network spanning four campus locations offering comprehensive analytical development and method establishment, QC release and stability testing, microbiology, and identification/characterization to support both small molecules and biologics. Katie holds a Bachelor's and Master's of Chemistry from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

"During her tenure at Alcami, Katie instituted 5S and lean principles, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), and implemented training and mentoring solutions within our laboratory operation, which is widely recognized today as one of the top analytical service labs in the world," commented Chairman and CEO Patrick Walsh. "Katie's proven track record of leading client-focused laboratory operations makes her the ideal choice to lead Alcami's next phase of laboratory operations growth and expansion."

About Alcami Corporation

Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Leveraging 675,000 ft² across five US-based scientific campuses, Alcami serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes for small molecules and biologics, providing customizable and innovative solutions for analytical development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid dose drug product manufacturing, packaging, microbiology, cGMP biostorage, environmental monitoring, and pharmaceutical support services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes GHO Capital, The Vistria Group, and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com.

