Rapper Fat Joe Calls on President Biden and Congress to Fix the Healthcare System in America

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy-nominated musician, cultural influencer, entrepreneur, and activist Fat Joe is lending his voice to the Power to the Patients movement in a new public service announcement (PSA) focused on combating injustices and fighting for a more affordable and equitable healthcare system in America.

The new PSA from Power to the Patients, a national non-profit organization working to combat hidden prices in healthcare, and the rap mogul is a direct response to a lack of hospital compliance and enforcement of a federally mandated rule that took effect in January 2021 requiring all U.S. hospitals to provide clear, upfront pricing information for all their services, so consumers can see, compare, and save.

"We have to change the healthcare system and hold hospitals and insurers accountable to provide more transparency on the price of care. They are charging way too much money and the bills are not even consistent," said Fat Joe. "Somebody could get an MRI for $300 and someone right behind them could be paying thousands for the same MRI. Right now, millions across the country are being dragged into debt because they're blindsided by the cost of these medical bills. Families are falling apart. People are losing their homes. People are getting bankrupted because of hospital bills and healthcare."

Although the price transparency rule took effect more than two years ago, a new report from PatientRightsAdvocate.org shows that less than 25% of hospitals are complying with the rule.

"Knowing prices is the only way we will be able to lower our costs in healthcare. So, we have to fight for the people," said Joe. "We all have to talk to our politicians and talk to everybody. It's in the law that hospitals and insurers need to post prices and we all need to know this. I teamed up with Power to the Patients to educate our communities on their rights and help put an end to this injustice."

The PSA will air on television and digital platforms across the nation with the intent of educating Americans on the federal hospital rule that, if enforced, would allow patients and their families to understand the real financial obligations of their healthcare decisions upfront, lower their costs of care and coverage, and hold hospitals accountable for price gouging and surprise bills. The movement's artwork was created by renowned street artist Shepard Fairey.

