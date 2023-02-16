HiBid Auctions Surpass $41M in Sales Last Week, with Rare Coins, Antiques, Specialty Stoneware, and More Now Open for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid facilitated the sale of over $41.3 million in gross auction proceeds in 1,470 auctions held through the auction platform last week. More than 600,000 lots were sold in auctions taking place between February 6th and the 12th, with an average of 1.1 million bidders per day using HiBid.

In addition to the broad range of jewelry, real estate, collectibles, sports memorabilia, and other items in hundreds of categories that are available on HiBid.com every day, lots currently open for bidding include Barber half dollars and quarters from the early 1900s, Geneva fashion watches, decorative antique stoneware, a baby grand piano, Oriental rugs, and a variety of antique furniture and personal estate items.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots in more than 300 categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

February 6th-12th, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $41.3 Million

Lots Sold: 628,039

Online-Only Auctions: 1,377

Webcast Auctions: 93

Average Bidders Per Day: 1.1 Million

Average Bids Per Day: 1.76 Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Rare Coin Auction

Auction Type: Live Webcast

Dates: January 31st-February 17th

Seller: Key Date Coins

Multiple Personal Property Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: February 10th-March 3rd

Seller: Price Estates & Liquidations

New England Estates Auction

Auction Type: Live Webcast

Date: February 17th

Seller: Withington Auctions

Specialty Stoneware & Cast Iron Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: January 13th-February 21st

Seller: Hessney Auction Co. Ltd.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

