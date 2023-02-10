Marriott International Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; Appoints Current CEO Anthony Capuano as President and CEO

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International (Nasdaq: MAR) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023.

In addition, the Marriott board appointed current Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Anthony "Tony" Capuano, as President and CEO effective February 24, 2023. As previously announced, Marriott's current President, Stephanie Linnartz, will be stepping down to become CEO of Under Armour.

About Marriott International

