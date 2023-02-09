Get a Sweetheart Deal this Valentine's Day at Regal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal is proud to announce a sweetheart deal for Valentine's Day. Starting Thursday, Feb. 9 through Tuesday, Feb. 14, guests will receive a free $15 Concessions Bonus eCard for every $50 in Regal eCards purchased. This online only promotion will let you share your love of movies and snacks with those nearest and dearest to your heart.

"This Valentine's Day everyone can find love online with this offer for $15 worth of free concessions with every $50 purchase in eCards," said Robbie Arrington, Vice President of Corporate Box Office at Regal. "The classic date night is seeing a movie and enjoying a popcorn at Regal, so make the most of this incredible offer and treat your sweetheart to an evening at the movies this Valentine's Day."

Don't miss the chance to take advantage of this limited time offer, available through Tuesday, February 14, by visiting the gift card promotions page on REGmovies.com or through the offers section of the Regal mobile app. While a Regal eCard never expires, the Concessions Bonus eCard is only valid from Feb. 9 to March 9, 2023.

Regal Unlimited eCards are also included in this offer. Gift your Valentine Regal Unlimited by sending a $300 eCard for 12 months and receive $90 in Concessions Bonus eCards. The best place to watch a movie just got better with Regal Unlimited. Subscribe and enjoy as many movies as you want, whenever you want. Included with your subscription, enjoy 10% off all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases along with automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club. Through the Regal Crown Club, the industry's leading loyalty program, millions of active members accumulate credits at the box office and concession stand to earn rewards including free popcorn, soft drinks, movies and merchandise.

