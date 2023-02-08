XO AND THE ST. REGIS ASPEN RESORT ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP OFFERING ELEVATED TRAVEL EXPERIENCES

Premier Private Aviation Provider and Distinguished Luxury Destination Collaborate on Exceptional Travel Adventures and Special Events

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private aviation company XO and The St. Regis Aspen Resort, the iconic hotel nestled at the base of Aspen Mountain, have collaborated to provide unparalleled private aviation access to exquisite Aspen escapes, special Resort benefits, and events.

(PRNewswire)

XO offers its Members and clients a variety of ways to fly private in and out of the acclaimed, year-round destination of Aspen, Colorado. Members can choose to book an entire private jet or individual seats on a shared flight, all with the efficiency, transparency, and ease of XO's innovative mobile app and a dedicated team that will provide elevated service throughout the entire experience.

Through the partnership with The St. Regis Aspen Resort, XO Members are invited to experience exquisite hospitality at altitude. Once at The Resort, Members can access the ski lifts with ease through the property's ski valet, indulge in its award-winning spa, après with signature cocktails, and enjoy decadent culinary offerings. If traveling with a four-legged companion, The Resort's beloved Bernese Mountain Dog, Kitty, looks forward to showcasing the dog-friendly mountain manor throughout the stay.

Guests who join the XO Membership can receive preferred room rates, roundtrip VIP ground transportation provided through The Resort, and a seamless travel experience with XO's dedicated private aviation advisors and The St. Regis Aspen Resort's signature, 24/7 Butler Service.

"Aspen is one of the most frequently traveled destinations for our Members, year-round, and The St. Regis Aspen Resort is one of the most highly-desired accommodations," said Lynn Fischer, Chief Marketing Officer at XO. "We are pleased to offer our Members these Resort benefits as we continue to provide the best private aviation solutions for access to Aspen in the most efficient, transparent, and accessible way possible."

"Because XO uniquely offers its Members so many private flight options, it is the perfect private aviation partner for our guests," said Heather Steenge-Hart, Area General Manager of Marriott's Luxury Mountain Properties. "We welcome families, groups, couples, individuals, and luminaries, all with private flying preferences, that XO easily accommodates. Our Resort Guests know that they will receive an exceptionally high level of product and service that will exceed their expectations — it is wonderful to partner with another brand that shares the same outlook."

Part of the Vista global private aviation ecosystem, XO offers a network of more than 2,100 aircraft encompassing the full spectrum of cabin sizes including, as available, the Vista Members' fleet of over 360 aircraft, including super-midsize, long-range, and super-long-range aircraft, and the largest fleet of Global 7500s — the world's largest and longest-range business jet.

For more information about The St. Regis Aspen Resort and XO Partnerships, please email stregisaspen@flyxo.com

About XO

XO is defining the future of travel and revolutionizing global access to private aviation through its unique shared flight offering, Membership, elevated service, and groundbreaking technology. XO is part of Vista, the world's first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light flying solutions to cover all key aspects of private aviation. XO clients have access to aircraft covering a full spectrum of cabin classes through the XO app or a dedicated Aviation Advisor. For more information, visit www.flyxo.com

*XO Global LLC is not a direct air carrier and does not operate flights. All air transportation will be undertaken by properly licensed air carriers. XO is registered with the State of Florida as a Seller of Travel. Registration No. ST42114.

*The relationship between XO Global LLC and the St. Regis Aspen Resort is that of an independent contractor and not a partnership or joint venture. Though reference is made to a "partnership" in this document, no legal partnership exists; rather, only an independent contractor relationship.

About The St. Regis Aspen Resort

Embrace the extraordinary at The St. Regis Aspen Resort, an acclaimed luxury destination nestled at the base of Aspen Mountain. Featuring 179 guest rooms, 5 distinct suite types, an award-winning spa, and an unrivaled address, The St. Regis Aspen Resort is a year-round, four-season destination for exquisite experiences. The alpine resort extends opulent offerings in a relaxed mountain setting, which attracts visitors seeking outdoor adventures as well as those in search of an indulgent retreat. Resort amenities include exclusive dining options - Mountain Social, Velvet Buck, and The Snow Lodge - complimentary BMW courtesy vehicles, custom St. Regis Aspen Resort branded Priority Bicycles for guest use, an outdoor heated pool, fitness center, world-class resort concierge services and 25,000 square feet of meeting space. For reservations or more information, call 970.920.3300, or visit The Resort's website and social channels @stregisaspen.

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/XO) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE XO