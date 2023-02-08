Coldwell Banker Real Estate Reveals 2022 Top Agents and Teams

Each year, the brand honors the top ten real estate agents and teams from across our network of over 100,000 agents for their exceptional performance across multiple sales categories
MADISON, N.J., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) brand, has announced the 2022 winners for its annual year-end ranking of top performers, and Rookie of the Year awards. Coldwell Banker-affiliated individuals and teams across the United States are awarded for their measurable success at helping people find their dream homes.
"In our network full of stars, we enjoy drawing inspiration from each other," said Liz Gehringer, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliate Business and Chief Operating Officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. "To get to these levels, these leaders had to shine every day throughout 2022. This achievement is a result of their strong business planning skills, vast market expertise, consultative approach and unparalleled dedication to Coldwell Banker's customers. Congratulations to all the 2022 award winners! We thank you for being our north star!"
The top ten performers for various Coldwell Banker award categories are listed below.
INDIVIDUAL AGENT HONORS
BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME
1
Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty
Beverly Hills, Calif.
2
Tim Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty
Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif.
3
Carrie Wells, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate
Aspen, Colo.
4
Tracy Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty
Honolulu
5
Jennifer Zales, Coldwell Banker Realty
Tampa, Fla.
6
Melissa Dailey, Coldwell Banker Realty
Wellesley, Mass.
7
Roger Pettingell, Coldwell Banker Realty
Longboat Key, Fla.
8
Ben Lee, Coldwell Banker Realty
Beverly Hills, Calif.
9
Margo Hass Klein, Coldwell Banker Bain
Tacoma, Wash.
10
Sam Williams, Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co.
Marathon, Fla.
BY TOTAL UNITS
1
Phil Rotondo, Coldwell Banker Realty
Palm Bay, Fla.
2
Robbie Ingle, Coldwell Banker Ingle Safari Realty
Lake Charles, La.
3
Margo Hass Klein, Coldwell Banker Bain
Tacoma, Wash.
4
Matt Shealy, Coldwell Banker Realty
Irmo, S.C.
5
Christine Dosen, Coldwell Banker Best Realty
Ridgecrest, Calif.
6
Darren Ducote, Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
7
Eric Boyd, Coldwell Banker Conroy, Marable & Holleman
Clarksville, Tenn.
8
Brian Klingel, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, Realtors
Grand Haven, Mich.
9
Dylan Madsen, Coldwell Banker Realty
York, Pa.
10
Nancy Faulhaber, Coldwell Banker Preferred Group, P.C.
North Platte, Neb.
BY RENTAL INCOME
1
Mary Hurwitz, Coldwell Banker Realty
Brookline, Mass.
2
Caroline Ligotti, Coldwell Banker Realty
Boston
3
Marika Feuerstein, Coldwell Banker Realty
Brookline, Mass.
4
Evelyn Yamauchi, Coldwell Banker Realty
Cambridge, Mass.
5
Susan Monus, Coldwell Banker Realty
Malibu, Calif.
6
Linda Petrakis, Coldwell Banker Realty
Boca Raton, Fla.
7
Tara Switzer, Coldwell Banker Realty
Malibu, Calif.
8
Crysta Metzger, Coldwell Banker Realty
Montecito, Calif.
9
Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty
Beverly Hills, Calif.
10
Adjina Dekidjiev, Coldwell Banker Warburg
New York
AGENT TEAM HONORS (1-3 PERSONS)
BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME
1
Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
Cambridge, Mass.
2
Senkler, Pasley and Dowcett, Coldwell Banker Realty
Concord, Mass.
3
McGlashan Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
La Canada Flintridge, Calif.
4
The Meza Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
5
Abbe Ross Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
Longboat Key, Fla.
6
The Benes Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
St. Louis
7
Stoddard, Dana, and Murphy Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
Denver
8
Gregg Larsen Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
Wayzata, Minn.
9
The Semple & Hettrich Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
Sudbury, Mass.
10
The Wilhelm Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Burlingame, Calif.
BY TOTAL UNITS
1
Raynor, LaCorte & Associates, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage
Jacksonville, N.C.
2
The Vicky Blair Group, Coldwell Banker Excel
Elko, Nev.
3
The Lynne VanDeventer Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
Okemos, Mich.
4
The Tim Page Real Estate Team, Coldwell Banker Legacy Group
Bowling Green, Ky.
5
The Cagney Family, Coldwell Banker Realty
Cincinnati
6
Jennie Stevens Team, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage
Wilmington, N.C.
7
The Key Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Denver
8
Simonis - Nortman Team, Coldwell Banker River Valley, Realtors
Black River Falls, Wis.
9
The Vaughn Team, Coldwell Banker Conroy, Marable & Holleman
Clarksville, Tenn.
10
The Nelson Team, Coldwell Banker Sudderth Nelson, Inc.
Alamogordo, N.M.
BY RENTAL INCOME
1
Gonnella Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Chicago
2
David Thorp Real Estate Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
Excelsior, Minn.
3
Louise Touchette Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
Lynnfield, Mass.
4
Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
Cambridge, Mass.
5
The Valerie Fitzgerald Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Beverly Hills, Calif.
6
Boston Top Properties, Coldwell Banker Realty
Brookline, Mass.
7
The Watson Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Beverly Hills, Calif.
8
Tseng Realty Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Del Mar, Calif.
9
The Cannon-Hovanec Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
Madison, N.J.
10
The A & H Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Weston, Fla.
AGENT TEAM HONORS (4+ PERSONS)
BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME
1
The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Miami Beach, Fla.
2
The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston
Raleigh, N.C.
3
The Smith Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Newport Beach, Calif.
4
Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Hinsdale, Ill.
5
The Khrista Jarvis Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
Danville, Calif.
6
Helgeson Platzke Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Eden Prairie, Minn.
7
The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Hoboken, N.J.
8
Casey Lesher, Coldwell Banker Realty
Newport Beach, Calif.
9
Oyler Hines, Coldwell Banker Realty
Cincinnati
10
Jonathan Postma Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Boca Raton, Fla.
BY TOTAL UNITS
1
The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston
Raleigh, N.C.
2
The Cliff Lewis Experience, Coldwell Banker Hearthside
Allentown, Pa.
3
Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group
Appleton, Wis.
4
Helgeson Platzke Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Eden Prairie, Minn.
5
Shine Team Realtors, Coldwell Banker Apex, Realtors®
Harker Heights, Texas
6
The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Hoboken, N.J.
7
Oyler Hines, Coldwell Banker Realty
Cincinnati
8
Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Hinsdale, Ill.
9
Terri Alphin Smith & Co, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage
Jacksonville, N.C.
10
Manns Paris Team, Coldwell Banker Kennon, Parker, Duncan & Davis
Columbus, Ga.
10
Castro Real Estate Team, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage
Hampstead, N.C.
BY RENTAL INCOME
1
Properties by Southern, Coldwell Banker Realty
Hoboken, N.J.
2
The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Miami Beach, Fla.
3
The Rosato Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
Stamford, Conn.
4
Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Hinsdale, Ill.
5
The David Green Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Boston
6
Team Tatiana, Coldwell Banker Realty
Hoboken, N.J.
7
Esti Kadosh Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
8
The Smith Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Newport Beach, Calif.
9
The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Hoboken, N.J.
10
Casey Lesher, Coldwell Banker Realty
Newport Beach, Calif.
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR AWARDS
Total Units
Josh Legare, Coldwell Banker Realty
Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
Total Adjusted Gross Commission Income
Nhan Nguyen, Coldwell Banker Associated Brokers Realty
Murrieta, Calif.
About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC
Powered by its network of over 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 2,200 offices across 40 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® system is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. Coldwell Banker Real Estate is committed to providing its network of affiliated sales agents with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2023 Women's Choice Award® "9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Real Estate Agency." Blue is bold and the integrity and values of the Coldwell Banker brand give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the Gen Blue possibilities, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.
