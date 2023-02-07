Selective to Speak at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGI) announced today that John J. Marchioni, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark A. Wilcox, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 9:40 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. E.T. Selective's discussion will be broadcast live. Investors are invited to listen by visiting the Investors page of www.Selective.com. A replay of the broadcast will be available on the website until May 17, 2023.

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGI) is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A+" (Superior) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective has been honored and awarded for its unique position as a leading insurance group and employer of choice, including listing in the Fortune 1000 and three consecutive years as a certified Great Place to Work®. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

