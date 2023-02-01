Häagen-Dazs® Launches New Breakthrough Innovation; The Butter Cookie Cone

The buttery, crunchy cone to release in four varieties including Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate and Coffee

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Häagen-Dazs® ice cream announces its newest innovation entering the U.S. market, the Butter Cookie Cone, as the brand looks to offer a new experience to the growing consumer demand for premium snacking. It delivers on a one-of-a-kind dessert experience wrapping its famously luxurious ice cream in butter cookie from top to bottom.

The Butter Cookie Cone is a first-to-market frozen treat from Häagen-Dazs® that is wrapped in unexpected moments of luxury. This is an original tasting sensation made of a thick, crunchy butter cookie rolled into a cone for the first time in brand history. It possesses all the characteristics of a traditional butter cookie made with butter, sugar and flour, but with more personality, style and attitude. The cone is lined with rich chocolate inside and filled with four legendary top-selling Häagen-Dazs® ice cream flavors including Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate and Coffee. From there, various combinations of decadent sauces such as raspberry, chocolate fudge, espresso or caramel are drizzled on the ice cream and generously sprinkled with indulgent toppings like cookie pieces and delicate chocolate curls, making each bite even more enticing than the next.

"Häagen-Dazs® is anything but ordinary and we wanted to bring an extraordinary innovation to our consumers this year that delivered on handheld ice cream trends across the dessert industry," said Elizabell Marquez, Chief Marketing Officer of Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream. "Frozen snacks have experienced explosive growth over the years and as category leaders, we recognized an opportunity for the Butter Cookie Cone to deliver on next level indulgence consumers desire and only Häagen-Dazs® can deliver."

The Butter Cookie is available in packaged, (4ct) boxes and has four debut flavors:

Vanilla Butter Cookie Cone - Madagascar Vanilla ice cream topped with rich caramel sauce, chocolate curls and cookie pieces

Strawberry Butter Cookie Cone - Strawberry ice cream topped with white chocolate curls, a tangy raspberry sauce and cookie pieces

Chocolate Butter Cookie Cone - Milk Chocolate ice cream topped with chocolate fudge sauce, chocolate curls and cookie pieces

Coffee Butter Cookie Cone - Coffee ice cream topped with espresso fudge sauce, roasted almonds and cookie pieces

There are several sustainable aspects of the Butter Cookie Cone. The cocoa used in the Butter Cookie Cone is Rainforest Alliance certified and a significant advancement for the Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream portfolio. Rainforest Alliance certification helps farmers produce better crops, adapt to climate change, increase their productivity and reduce costs.

All varieties of the Butter Cookie Cone will be front and center throughout the year as part of the brand's #ThatsDazs campaign, where the next evolution of Häagen-Dazs® tastemakers will be among the first to test the innovation. This includes the return of rising social media talent like Kamry James (@kamrylorin), and Tauri Janeé (@editaurial) with a warm welcome to new tastemakers such as Livia Ishak (@liv.ishak), Chelsea Henriquez (@chelseaasoflate) and Pat Meynard (@Pxt_M) who will share their experience using interactive Reels and TikTok content.

Additionally, the brand will continue to celebrate its $1.5M commitment to underrepresented communities inspired by the brand's original immigrant founders whose endless creativity brought a small luxury, ice cream, to many. With the balance of the donation, Häagen-Dazs® will honor and introduce new partners and deliver the Butter Cookie Cone to the masses as part of a live music event and immersive activations at popular music festivals this summer.

"This is just the beginning of the Butter Cookie Cone," said Rachel Jaiven, Head of Häagen-Dazs® Marketing. "We look forward to delighting existing and new Häagen-Dazs® fans with this decadent new cone experience that is incredibly delicious and unique."

The Butter Cookie Cone will be available in select retailers with full, national distribution expected by April 2023. The new Butter Cookie Cone products will retail at $8.99 per 4ct box with varying prices based on retailer discretion.

For more information on Häagen-Dazs®, visit https://www.haagendazs.us/ or follow @haagen-Dazs_US on Instagram and TikTok.

The HÄAGEN-DAZS® trademark is used under license. ©HDIP, Inc.

Häagen-Dazs® was founded by Reuben Mattus in 1960 on a mission to transform simple flavors and the finest ingredients possible into an extraordinary ice cream experience. True to tradition, the brand is committed to using only high-quality ingredients in crafting the world's first luxury ice cream that can be enjoyed by all. Today, the Häagen-Dazs® brand offers ice cream, non-dairy frozen dessert, sorbet and bars in more than 65 flavors available around the globe. In the U.S., Häagen-Dazs® operates under Froneri, an ice cream-focused joint venture Nestlé created in 2016 with PAI Partners. In the U.S., Froneri operates as Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, based out of Oakland, CA.

