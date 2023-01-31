1-800 WATER DAMAGE Proves Resiliency Driving Nationwide Growth into 2023

Property Restoration Company Known for its Top-Quality Work

and Unbeatable Customer Service Adds More Than 25 New Locations

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When the unexpected strikes homeowners and business owners across the United States, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE provides those who have experienced property damage what they truly need; a reputable restoration partner with certified experts who come prepared to safely restore their property and lives back to normal.

In recent years, as weather related disasters such as storms, floods, and wildfires have continued to increase, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE has nearly doubled its franchise footprint. The mindset of local owner's across the country is to provide top-quality work and unmatched customer care, which has fueled the brand's growth, even amid unprecedented economic challenges in recent years. In 2022, the property damage and restoration company grew its national footprint, adding more than 25 new locations across the U.S. Looking ahead at its trajectory, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE expects another year of double-digit unit growth across more than 30 states as it seeks entrepreneurs who are looking to pursue business ownership with a leading restoration concept and make a difference in their community.

In addition to the brand's notable reputation and strong performance in the communities that it serves, it shows even stronger projections heading into 2023. 1-800 WATER DAMAGE was recognized in the top third of Entrepreneur Magazine's elite 'Franchise 500' list for its ability to navigate and adapt to unique challenges in its industry. Franchise Times also ranked 1-800 WATER DAMAGE on its Fast & Serious List of the smartest growing brands at #28. The brand was also recognized in Entrepreneur Magazine's 'Fastest-Growing Franchise Worldwide' as well as being ranked among its 'Fastest-Growing Franchises based in the U.S. and Canada.' In addition, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE was named in Franchise Times Magazine's exclusive and annual 'Top 500' list for its strong global systemwide sales, further solidifying its leading position in its segment.

"We are so pleased with our strong growth trajectory, especially amid the volatile market conditions in recent years," said Brand President, Tim Fagan. "1-800 WATER DAMAGE has maintained its trustworthy and dependable name through its strong internal processes, family-oriented culture, and commitment to its values. We are eager to see our network continue to expand, bringing compassionate and quality solutions to some of the most uncertain circumstances in people's lives."

Narrowing in on the company's development efforts, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE's expansion in recent years can be partly attributed to a desire to join BELFOR Franchise Group, a family of 13 industry-leading residential and commercial service brands owned by the worldwide restoration leader BELFOR Property Restoration. These relationships bring 1-800 WATER DAMAGE franchisees tangible benefits, both from connections with complimentary service-based sister-brands along with the expertise and resources offered by its disaster recovery and property restoration parent operating company. This has allowed entrepreneurs to build successful businesses with an established brand reputation in their local community. 1-800 WATER DAMAGE business owners are often presented with referral and partnership opportunities with other BELFOR Franchise Group business owners along with advantages that come from BELFOR's world-class training programs, operational expertise, and ecosystem of industry connections.

The proven 1-800 WATER DAMAGE recession-resilient business model fuels interest among individuals who want the freedom of owning their own business and have a passion to help others after they experience an unexpected disaster.

