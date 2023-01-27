Your Money with Carlson Financial
GROVER GAMING PROUDLY ANNOUNCES: IT IS FIRST TO RECEIVE CERTIFICATION FOR AN E-PULLTAB CABINET PRODUCT UNDER KENTUCKY'S NEW LAW

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grover Gaming is proud to announce that it is the first manufacturer to receive certification for an electronic pulltab cabinet product (a "fixed-base electronic pulltab device") in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The certification allows Grover Gaming to begin placing its certified electronic pulltab cabinet products in Kentucky through its licensed distributor, G2 Gaming. Compliance testing for Grover Gaming's electronic pulltab cabinet product—the Nitro 43" cabinet with six available blockbuster titles—was performed by Eclipse Compliance Testing of Solon, Ohio.

Fixed-base electronic pulltab devices recently became legal in the Commonwealth of Kentucky pursuant to 820 KAR 1:032. Those regulations go into effect on January 31, 2023.

