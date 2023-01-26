Report: Commvault Leads the Industry in Kubernetes Data Protection for Third Consecutive Year

GigaOm Names Commvault 'Leader' and 'Outperformer' in latest Kubernetes Research

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a global enterprise leader in intelligent data services across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, today announced that leading industry research firm GigaOm has named Commvault a "Leader" and "Outperformer" in the new GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection for the third year running.

Commvault is the global leader in enterprise backup, recovery, archive and the cloud (PRNewsFoto/Commvault) (PRNewsfoto/Commvault) (PRNewswire)

Commvault was evaluated along with 14 other vendors based on execution, roadmap and ability to innovate. According to GigaOm, Commvault is "doing very well by combining solutions for SaaS applications, on-premises (VM-based) infrastructure, containers, and databases efficiently." Commvault provides Kubernetes data protection through its Commvault Complete™ Data Protection software and Metallic Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) solutions, giving customers the flexibility to choose their preferred storage vendor through their extensive ecosystem.

"In general, the market is very dynamic, and vendors are striving to build a consistent experience across multiple clouds while providing advanced application and data mobility," said Joep Piscaer, GigaOm Analyst. "Commvault's broad support for VMs, containers and (cloud) data services and databases in a single platform make it a great choice for hybrid and complex applications. Its security and ransomware controls are very extensive, making it suitable for larger enterprises."

Kubernetes and containers have not (yet) replaced all cloud and traditional applications – they have integrated into the application landscape and need to be protected accordingly. Over the last year, Commvault has significantly advanced its protection for Kubernetes workloads by integrating, fully automated management, replication, migration, and security enhancements across its portfolio of Intelligent Data Services. According to the GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection, Commvault provides effective protection for "hybrid applications that run across Kubernetes, VMs, and cloud services, consolidating backup operations on a single platform."

"We are thrilled to receive recognition as a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection for the third year in a row, and just as proud of the investments and rapid progress we've made in expanding our leading data protection technology to support the widest range of workloads in the industry," said Ranga Rajagopalan, Vice President of Products, Commvault. "By natively integrating with Kubernetes, Commvault fully protects customers' modern application environments across full clusters and at the namespace level, giving complete and scalable protection, no matter where the application is running."

To learn more about how Commvault and our Metallic SaaS portfolio ranked in the GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection, view the report here.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) liberates business and IT professionals to do amazing things with their data by ensuring the fundamental integrity of their business. Its industry-leading Intelligent Data Services Platform empowers these professionals to store, protect, optimize, and use their data, wherever it lives. Delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility to customers, its Intelligent Data Services Platform is available as software subscription, an integrated appliance, partner-managed, and software as a service—a critical differentiator in the market. For 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault, and today, Metallic is accelerating customer adoption to modernize their environments as they look to SaaS for the future. Driven by its values—Connect, Inspire, Care, and Deliver—Commvault employs more than 2,800 highly-skilled individuals around the world. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Commvault