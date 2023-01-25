QuinStreet Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries, today announced it will report financial results for its second quarter ended December 31st, 2022, after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00pm PT to review and discuss the company's results.

What: QuinStreet Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call When: Wednesday, February 8th, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM PT Dial in: +1 877 423 9813 (domestic)

+1 201 689 8573 (international)



Replay Instructions: +1 844 512 2921 or +1 412 317 6671

Passcode: 13735822 Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9xbokgph





About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a leader in performance marketplace technologies and services for the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media, and is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.

Investor Contact:

Erica Abrams

eabrams@Edisongroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE QuinStreet, Inc.